College Ice Hockey Thunder men split weekend series at Fredonia
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Trine University’s men’s ice hockey team lost the first game of a two-game series 4-0 Friday but won 5-2 Saturday against Fredonia State University.
The Thunder (2-1-0) were unable to score the first day, despite outshooting the Blue Devils 50-24 and having five power plays. Fredonia (2-2-0) scored its second goal of the first period one of its power plays.
On Saturday, the Thunder turned the tide, again outshooting the Blue Devils 40-30 but connecting on one of their two power plays for the game.
The Thunder scored four unanswered goals over the first and second periods to take a 4-1 lead that they never gave up.
Goal scorers for Trine last Saturday were Brett Tierney, Brendan Prappas, Jackson Clark and Bobby Price (2).
Thunder women swept by St. Olaf
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The Trine University’s women’s ice hockey team was unable to secure a victory this past weekend, losing both matches 4-3 and 4-1 to the St. Olaf College Oles.
In the first game Friday, the Thunder (1-3-0) gave up a goal in the first three minutes to the Oles, but were able to tie things up five minutes later.
The Oles (4-0-0) then scored three straight over the next three periods to take a 4-1 lead. The Thunder were able to score twice more but it was not enough.
Saturday’s game saw the Thunder take a 1-0 lead midway through the first, but they would not score again while the Oles would see four goals in the third period.
Goal scorers this weekend were Kailey Mleko, Anabelle Scriver, Grace Hicks and Theresa DiMaggio.
Prep Girls Basketball Only Baron varsity to play North Side tonight
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s varsity team will host North Side tonight at 6 p.m.
No junior varsity game will be played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.