DECATUR — East Noble would have liked to have been further up in the pack, while DeKalb had to be satisfied with quality and not quantity.
The long hot Saturday at Cross Creek ended the same as last year’s Northeast 8 Conference girls golf tournament, with Columbia City on top as the champion. The Eagles also ran the table in NE8 dual meets, and clinched the overall NE8 title.
The Knights, who have just four golfers, finished at 384, tied with Norwell. Norwell was awarded fifth place since it had a fifth player for the tiebreaker and East Noble did not.
“Not what we expected today, shooting a 384,” East Noble coach Nate Young said. “It’s room for improvement for next week in the sectional. We’ve got Monday and Tuesday practice rounds at Cobblestone (the site of the sectional tournament Friday).”
DeKalb and New Haven both entered only three golfers and had no team score.
The Barons still had the fourth overall finisher in Kayla Fleming, who shot an 84 and earned first-team all-conference honors. Lillie Cone had an 85 and made the second team. Kaitlin Traylor shot a 104.
Fleming and Cone both made the turn at 43, with Fleming shooting 41 on the back side and Cone 42.
East Noble beat its score from a dual match against host Bellmont Tuesday. The Knights also took home some ribbons, with Kayla Desper shooting a 90 for 11th place and second-team All-NE8 honors. Jasmine Freeman shot a 91 to earn honorable mention.
Carly Turner had a 97 for the Knights, and Gracie Schoof shot a 106, which included nine-hole personal best of 49 on the back. Desper and Freeman both improved on the back nine, with Desper shooting 43 and Freeman 44.
Columbia City shot a 339 to earn its repeat, eight strokes lower than runner-up Huntington North. The Eagles’ Katie Hoag fired a 75 to win the NE8 individual title. Grace Dill of Huntington North came closest with an 80.
