Prep Volleyball Lakers win at Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland spoiled Prairie Heights’ senior night with a four-set Northeast Corner Conference victory on Thursday. The Lakers won 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16.
Peyton Hartsough had 18 kills, 14 digs and one block to lead the Lakers (13-10, 7-2 NECC). Faith Riehl had 14 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Justice Haston had 38 assists, 14 digs and two aces.
Lauren Leu had 11 kills, nine digs and four aces for Lakeland. Adelyn Dininny added 12 digs and four aces, and Clara Rasler had eight digs.
The Panthers honored lone senior Trevyn Terry, but fell to 13-12, 5-4.
The Panthers won the junior varsity match in three sets. Lakeland got the sweep in the “C” team match.
’Busco fights off Chargers
LIGONIER — Churubusco won over West Noble 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Senior Molly Jones had 13 kills and four blocks for the Chargers on their senior night. Miah Hilbish had 23 assists and two aces. Jada Nelson had 17 digs, Emily Thompson had 11 digs, and Laci Roy had three aces.
Fremont wins at Westview
EMMA — Fremont defeated Westview 18-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Claire Foulk had 25 assists, 14 digs and three aces to lead the Eagles. Addy Parr had nine kills, three blocks and three aces. Andrea Barry had 13 digs, Paige Baker had eight kills and Chloe Hilvers added seven kills. Milania Miller chipped in with four blocks and three aces.
Mia Bontrager had 15 kills and Ella Yoder had 15 assists for the Warriors. Kylie Yoder had 18 digs and three aces. Lucy Rensberger pitched in with four blocks.
Knights fall to Snider, Columbia City
East Noble lost on the road on back-to-back nights, falling to Northeast 8 Conference rival Columbia City 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 on Thursday, and losing at Snider on Wednesday, 25-20, 25-7, 25-15.
The Knights are 5-19 overall, including 0-5 in the NE8.
On Thursday, Mak Kolvoord had six kills and put all eight of her serves in play for EN. Kinsey Cole had 18 digs and three aces. Kylie Anderson had 12 assists and eight digs.
On Wednesday, Cole had 12 digs for East Noble. Kelsie Strange had seven assists, five digs and two aces. Payton Quake had four kills, one solo block and one block assist.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park lost at home to Blackhawk Christian 25-17, 25-13, 25-16; Central Noble lost in three sets to visiting Fairfield; and DeKalb lost at Bellmont 25-8, 25-10, 25-14.
Prep Boys Soccer Joachim, Fillenwarth each score 3 in Barons’ win
WATERLOO — Carric Joachim and Nate Fillenwarth each had hat tricks to lead DeKalb to a 7-0 victory over Angola in the final regular season match for both teams on Thursday.
The Barons (13-1) ended the regular season with 13 straight victories and their ninth shutout of the season.
Carter Neumann had three assists for DeKalb. Imanol Hernandez had a goal and two assists. Joachim and Nick Roberts each had an assist.
In other area action Thursday, Garrett lost to visiting Columbia City 6-0. The Railroaders ended their regular season at 3-11-1.
Panthers lose to Fusion
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to the Fort Wayne Fusion 2-0 on Thursday.
Sam Zolman and Elijah Zolman each made six saves in goal for the Panthers (0-16-1).
