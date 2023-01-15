KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb has been looking for better starts to its games.
The Baron girls were ready from the opening tip Saturday night, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and harassing East Noble with pressure defense.
DeKalb had a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a 50-36 Northeast 8 Conference win over the Knights.
East Noble was ready, too, and Bree Walmsley swished a three to start the game. Evie Pepple immediately answered for the Barons with a three-pointer to tie it.
"Evie made a big shot at the beginning after they hit that three and made sure we didn't fall behind and give them too much energy real quick," DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said.
"We've been talking about starting games and coming out ready to go. On Saturdays we've had trouble for some reason, but tonight we did a good job."
Delaney Cox led the Barons (12-7 overall, 2-3 NE8) with 13 points, Ashley Cox had 12 and Lillie Cone scored 10.
Walmsley hit four threes and scored a game-high 14 to lead the Knights (3-15, 1-4). Payton Quake added 12.
DeKalb tipped or deflected several East Noble passes and then took off to the other end. The Barons had 19 steals in the game. Ashley Cox had seven and also made six assists.
Though they missed several chances close in, the Barons steadily built their lead.
"We could have done better," Stuckey said. "We got layups out of our transition and we didn't finish. Overall we did the right things. We wanted to be active defensively. We did a good job of slowing them down with our pressure."
Cone's three gave DeKalb the lead for good at 11-9. Ashley Cox made three consecutive steals at one stretch. She hit two free throws after one of them and set up Cone for a basket with another. Amanda Day converted a three-point play off her own miss as DeKalb took a 21-13 lead at the first stop.
After she began the game with a key three, Pepple drilled a 30-footer at the first-half buzzer, and it was 32-19 Barons at the break.
DeKalb's biggest lead was 43-22 late in the third before the Knights finished the quarter by hitting 5-of-6 free throws with the help of two steals by Kya Mosley, and they trailed 43-27 going to the fourth.
DeKalb has an extra win on its record after receiving a forfeit from Carroll. The Chargers used a transfer player against the Barons, and there was a snafu with her paperwork with the IHSAA, making her ineligible.
The Barons won Saturday's junior varsity game 22-18 over the Knights. Scout Warner had eight points, Baylee Doster had five and Natalie Fordyce scored four. Reece Bradley scored seven to lead the Knights, with Rylee Pasztor adding five and Nora Laur four.
