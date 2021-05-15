GARRETT — Another day, another dramatic win for Garrett’s baseball team.
Saturday, they led until the seventh inning and got a walk-off hit in the eighth from Trey Richards to defeat Bishop Luers 3-2 in the championship game of the Garrett Invitational.
Earlier, the Railroaders were 15-1 winners over Wayne. Bluffton scored three times in the seventh to beat Wayne 8-7 in the consolation game.
“These guys are killing me, but it’s fun,” head coach Jason Richards said with a laugh after his team improved to 15-6. Wednesday, the Railroaders came from behind to defeat Bishop Dwenger.
“We’re in every ballgame. That’s all I can ask,” he continued. “When it comes down to it, we’ve got somebody different stepping up every time. Today, it was my kid. That’s pretty cool.”
Jacob Molargik drew a walk from Luers pitcher Ben Weadock to start the eighth. Peyton Simmons laid down a perfect bunt single that sent courtesy runner Elijah Johnson all the way to third.
Weadock intentionally walked Taylor DeLong to fill the bases, and enticed lead-off batter Luke Holcomb to pop up for the first out.
With a 1-1 count, Trey Richards sent a chopper up the middle to bring home Johnson with the winning run.
“I told them this was our first chance at some hardware. Let’s go out after this one and we can build from there,” coach Richards said. “Another one (a sectional) in a couple of weeks would be great.”
Garrett got on the board in the home half of the third.
Holcomb and Richards had back-to-back one-out singles. After an infield pop-up went for the second out, Gage Smith’s grounder eluded the Luers’ third baseman, and Holcomb scored on the error for a 1-0 lead.
With one gone in the second, Blake Ratcliffe was hit by a pitch. He took second on a wild pitch, went to third on Molargik’s single, and scored on Dominick Wilson’s sacrifice fly to right.
A scary moment happened immediately after when Garrett’s Brayden Fisher was hit in the cheekbone by a Weadock fastball. He exited the game and did not return.
“He’s a tough kid,” coach Richards said. “He laid there joking around with us. He’s getting checked out now.”
Back to baseball. Smith gave up a pair of two-out walks in the third, but held the Knights without a hit through four, striking out seven to that point.
Bishop Luers got to him in the fifth.
Brayden McInturf led off with a single, moved up on a grounder, and scored when No. 9 batter Johnny Bloom lined a single to center.
The Knights got the equalizer in the seventh.
Weadock sent a bouncer that Smith got leather on, but the ball deflected enough that Ratcliffe couldn’t make the play in time at first.
Bloom then laid down a bunt. Smith slipped to the turf as he fielded the ball, but threw out Bloom from a prone position as pinch-runner Isaac Zay advanced. Lukas North hit Smith’s next pitch through the middle to bring home Zay.
North stole second and third, but a charging DeLong ran down a fly ball in right before the next batter flew out to end the inning.
Smith exited after throwing 113 pitches. Reliever Kail Baughman gave up a lead-off walk in the Luers eighth, but retired the next three in order.
In the morning game, the Railroaders scored in every inning in routing Wayne. Garrett struck for three runs each in the first, second and fourth innings, and added six more in the third.
That game was called after 4-1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
Baughman and Luke Byers combined on a three-hitter. Both pitchers fanned three and didn’t walk a batter.
Baughman pitched the first three innings to get the win, allowing two hits. Byers pitched the final two innings.
Holcomb and Graham Kelham led Garrett’s 17-hit attack with three hits each. Holcomb scored four times.
Baughman helped himself in a big way, with a home run and five runs batted in. He also had a single.
Molargik, Richards and Smith collected two hits each. Smith also drove in three runs.
