It’s getting serious late in this fall sports season, and so am I.
There were some bumps early on for this proud bovine, but steady as she goes now. Another step apart from the rest of the pack. See the standings below. I’m not fibbin’.
There’s been a lot to learn and figure out for many programs this fall, but still plenty to celebrate.
Look at boys tennis. Westview wins another regional title and is heading to semi-state on Saturday against Mississinewa at Homestead.
East Noble was terrific and has a singles sectional champion so far in Vittorio Bona. The No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller has made a strong postseason run.
Fremont had its best season ever. Amazing what can happen when you put good kids together who have some athleticism to work with and grow in and gain appreciation for a sport over time.
Look at cross country. The Angola boys won their first conference cross country meet in program history. The young girls at East Noble have made a big impact. A large majority of our schools have at least a couple quality runners.
Angola volleyball is a machine loaded with talent, but its 3A sectional is always tough with Concordia and defending state champion Bishop Dwenger in it.
In soccer, the West Noble boys and the Westview girls have really stepped up. The Warrior boys can also make a strong postseason run.
And kudos to DeKalb’s golf state qualifier Lillie Cone. A very solid year from beginning to end. The end was a 76 on the second day of the IHSAA State Finals. Wow!
Fremont did a great job fielding five competitive girls, which is a luxury in our neck of the woods. The Eagles had an undefeated regular season, a Northeast Corner Conference regular season title and a regional berth.
Buckle up, local sports fans! However, here are my football picks.
East Noble over New Haven
Be wary of the Bulldogs’ athletes. However, the Knights will survive.
DeKalb over Bellmont
It’s been a tough go for both teams.
Angola over Garrett
Hornets find a way at home.
Fairfield over Lakeland
Falcons found themselves at the right time.
Churubusco over West Noble
Eagles are picking things up.
Eastside over Central Noble
The Cougars will compete, but the Blazers are better.
Prairie Heights over Fremont
Experience and being at home helps here.
Leo over Columbia City
Lions at a higher level and not slowing down.
Norwell over Huntington North
Watch out for these Knights in sectional play.
Carroll over Concordia
Chargers with too much firepower.
Standings after Week 7
Last week, total
Hannah Holstein 8-2, 54-16
Ken Fillmore 7-3, 52-18
Jeff Jones 8-2, 52-18
Brice Vance 7-3, 50-20
Mark Murdock 8-2, 45-25
Hannah Scores
East Noble 19, Columbia City 16
Norwell 42, DeKalb 0
Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0
Lakeland 14, West Noble 11
Fairfield 16, Garrett 7
Eastside 49, Fremont 0
Churubusco 21, C. Noble 12
Bremen 37, Heights 14
Leo 37, Hunt. North 6
New Haven 42, Bellmont 14
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Lakeland
5. Churubusco
6. Eastside
7. Heights
8. Leo
9. Norwell
10. Carroll
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Fairfield
5. Churubusco
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. Leo
9. Norwell
10. Carroll
Jones’ Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Lakeland
5. Churubusco
6. Eastside
7. Prairie Heights
8. Leo
9. Norwell
10. Carroll
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Garrett
4. Lakeland
5. Churubusco
6. Eastside
7. Fremont
8. Leo
9. Norwell
10. Carroll
