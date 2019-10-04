GARRETT — It was a tough homecoming game for Garrett’s football team in a 38-22 loss to Fairfield at Memorial Field Friday night.
The Falcons (4-3, 1-2 Northeast Corner Conference Big School division) led 20-0 after one quarter and 22-0 with 37 seconds expired in the second quarter after the Railroaders snapped the ball over the punter’s head for a Fairfield safety.
Fairfield was reliant on its defense and using clock, but Garrett made a comeback.
After Seth VanWagner recovered the Garrett free kick after the safety, the Railroaders struck for a big scoring play. Quarterback Levi Follett connected with a wide-open Brody Cook and Cook ran most of the way for a 65-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes, 3 seconds left in the second quarter. VanWagner plowed into the end zone for a two-point run and it was a 22-8 game.
The two teams combined to score three touchdowns in around 50 seconds late in the third quarter. Two of the scores were by Garrett.
Clayton Fielden scored on a short touchdown run, then Zak Klopfenstein kicked the extra point to make it a 22-15 game with 1:26 left in the third quarter. Fairfield’s Quinn Kitson followed with a 58-yard scoring scamper, then then Garrett stopped the Falcons on the two-point attempt. Then the Railroaders scored another touchdown, and it was 28-22 after Klopfenstein’s PAT.
Fairfield added to the lead and had a key takeaway down the final stretch to secure the victory. The Falcons have won more games this season (4) than they have the previous three seasons combined (2).
Garrett (2-5, 1-2) travels to Angola on Friday to complete the NECC Big division part of its schedule.
