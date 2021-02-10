WATERLOO — Penelope Swift has just about completed her running days at DeKalb, but has the next chapter all planned out.
The Baron senior has committed to run for Trine University starting in the fall. Swift plans to major in elementary education.
“I just kind of fell in love with the atmosphere and being there,” she said.
Swift will run for coach Zach Raber at Trine, which competes in NCAA Division III and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Swift was a four-year varsity runner at DeKalb. As a junior, she was part of the DeKalb team that advanced to semistate.
Last season, Swift ran fourth for the Barons at regional and placed 59th in 22:08. She was the team’s No. 3 runner in the sectional, taking 36th in 24:09.
Swift also runs track at DeKalb. She said she tried figure skating when she was younger.
She likes the team aspect of cross country best.
“The team is very tight-knit,” she said. “It’s open to everyone. It keeps me motivated throughout the school year.”
Swift began running in her first year of middle school as a sixth-grader.
“I grew up with an athletic family,” she said. “My grandma can run, and she told me she ran a half-marathon. Just being around the athletic people in my family made me want to start running.”
DeKalb coach Josh Maple feels Swift has made a good choice.
“One of my goals is to have as many runners run in college as we can,” Maple said. “That’s great to see. Trine’s got a great program, a great coach, it’s a really great place for her to go.”
