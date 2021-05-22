Prep Baseball
East Noble streak continues
FORT WAYNE — The Knights swept North Side in a doubleheader on Saturday.
The pair of wins increased their winning streak to 14 and improved their record to 20-6.
East Noble won the first game 10-0, then earned a 10-1 victory in the second contest.
Riley Meade had five hits on the day, Evan Eggering had two and three runs batted in, and Trace Holliday had two hits and five RBIs.
Garrett falls to Chargers
FORT WAYNE — The Railroaders lost 4-1 to Carroll on Saturday.
Kail Baughman took the loss on the mound for Garrett. He went four innings, allowed three hits and four runs with five strikeouts.
Graham Kelham, Luke Holcomb and Blake Ratcliffe each had a hit, and Baughman had an RBI.
Hornets sweep Woodlan
WOODBURN — Angola ended its regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Whitko Saturday, 7-4 and 18-7. The Hornets had 32 hits in the two games.
In game one, sophomore Eli Hendrickson carried a shutout into the seventh inning for AHS (9-18). He scattered seven hits and struck out two in his first high school victory.
Tucker Hasselman, Dawson Gorrell and Micah Steury had two hits apiece for Angola. Kyle Brandt drove in two runs.
Game two ended in six innings due to the 10-run rule. The Hornets scored in every inning and had 21 hits.
Freshman Ethan Walters had five hits to lead the AHS attack. Brandt had four hits and three runs batted in. Zak Hill had three hits. Steury and Hasselman each had two RBIs.
Gorrell pitched four scoreless innings of relief to get the win for the Hornets. He had five strikeouts.
Troyer shines in doubleheader
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Senior Seth Troyer in a walk-off home run for Prairie Heights in a win over Whitko in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Kellett Field. The Panthers won by the score of 5-3.
Troyer followed that up with two more bombs in the second game. Heights lost the second contest 6-4.
Lakers outlast Warriors
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Wawasee 15-14 in eight innings on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Clinton Bowers that scored Deion Marshall.
Cole Schiffili had a grand slam in the win for the Lakers.
Panthers take two from Eagles
CHURUBUSCO — Lakewood Park swept a doubleheader against Churubusco on Saturday.
The Panthers won the first game 9-5, the won the second game by a score of 14-11.
In the first contest, Logan Bortner led Lakewood with three hits including a double, and Corbin White had a pair of hits.
Kayden Kirtley tossed all seven frames, allowed one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts.
For the Eagles, Wyatt Marks had two hits, and Evan Snyder had a double. Synder pitched five innings and had five strikeouts.
In the second contest, White four hits, and Kirtley had four runs batted in. Cayden Skaggs finished with three RBIs.
Sndyer had a double, a home run and five RBIs, and Marks had a home run and three RBIs.
CN beat by Squires twice
NORTH MANCHESTER — Central Noble lost to Manchester 11-6 and 10-0 in five innings Saturday.
In game one, Will Hoover drove in two runs for the Cougars.
In game two, the Squires had eight runs in the opening inning.
Aidan Dreibelbis, Jaxon Copas and Lance Krider had a hit apiece for the Cougars (11-14).
Prep Softball
Knights split at Marian Invite
MISHAWAKA — East Noble opened the Bishops Cup at Mishawaka Marian with a 17-7 win over the host Knights.
Lauren Lash hit a home run to tie the program record for team home runs in a season at 30. Then, Avan Beiswanger set a new record with a blast of her own.
Kylie Anderson and Cady Smith each tossed three innings.
In the second game, East Noble faced Northeast 8 foe Leo but lost.
Panthers lose to Northrop
AUBURN — Lakewood Park ended its regular season with a 15-3 loss to Summit Athletic Conference champion Northrop Saturday.
The Panthers end the regular season with a 7-14 record and will play Bethany Christian in the first game of their own Class 1A sectional Monday at 5 p.m.
