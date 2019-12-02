FREMONT – Senior guard Grace Schmucker scored 12 of her team-high 14 points off the bench in the second half, helping Fremont overcome a six-point deficit as the Eagles defeated Edon (Ohio), 53-34, in a non-conference matchup Monday.
The Eagles took the lead late in the third quarter, outscoring the Bombers 12-2 in the final three minutes while forcing eight turnovers. Senior forward-center Sydney Applegate scored all six of her points during the stretch as she began to bully the smaller Edon defenders. But it was Schmucker which made the home team’s offense click.
The senior point guard added two rebounds and two assists and regularly turned solid perimeter defense into offensive opportunities and fast-break looks, while calmly dissecting a Bomber defense that began to visibly wear down in the half-court, setting up Applegate and other Eagles front-court players.
Trailing 28-24, a driving layup from senior forward Sam Kuhn sparked the third quarter run. Fremont scored the ensuing eight points unanswered as Schmucker and Applegate took turns scoring. The Eagles led 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fremont pushed its lead to as many as 19 points in the final period – the Eagles outscored Edon 17-4 in the quarter – while forcing seven more of the Bombers’ 18 total turnovers. Schmucker added three more transition layups off those takeaways, and the Eagles scored the final 10 points of the night.
Senior guard Macayla Guthrie added 10 points and sophomore Jada Rhonehouse netted eight and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
Guthrie shot 40% from three (2-of-5), converting both of her deep looks in the first quarter. Guthrie’s initial bucket broke a nearly five-minute scoreless stretch to start the game. Rhonehouse added seven of her points in the first half.
Fremont (4-4) will look to reclaim a winning record when it visits Heritage (6-2) on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.