AUBURN — Threatening skies and some drops of rain cleared away to give golfers a beautiful afternoon at Bridgewater Golf Club Wednesday.
Leo, DeKalb and Angola all made the most of the opportunity to tune up for next week’s sectional. The Barons also held their senior night, honoring Class of ’21 members Jack McComb and Will Potter.
The Lions won with a score of 153 to 163 for the Barons and 177 for the Hornets. Each team played six golfers with the best four scores being counted.
Leo, which lost the Northeast 8 title to Columbia City on the fifth-score tiebreaker Saturday, put three golfers below 40, led by medalist Isaac Rorick with a 35. Wes Opliger and Patrick Judd each had 39s as the Lions posted the three low scores for the day.
DeKalb got a 40 from Gavin Morr and a 41 from Will Potter. McComb and Grant McAfee shot 43s, and Bo Potter had a 48.
“All in all, we had some good play from the middle. Two, three, four, five all played pretty solid,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said.
“Hole No. 1 had always been our nemesis. We practice it all the time. We get past No. 1, and we play pretty well.”
Caleb Price was low for Angola, the Northeast Corner Conference runner-up team Saturday, with a 43, followed by Gage Hankey at 44 and Mason Gruner and Walker Blaschak both at 45. Other Hornet scores were A.J. Hersel 47 and Aiden Koch 56.
“The boys shot some of their better rounds today,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “We still left some shots out there. I know they’re a little disappointed with some of the shots. Overall I was real excited with how they played. They put themselves in some good spots.
“Leo and DeKalb played really well tonight. I happy with how we’re playing, and they’ll gain some confidence from this going into sectionals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.