Volleyball LPC defeats Marines; Barons fall to PH
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Hamilton 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 on Tuesday night. The Panthers are 7-3 overall.
In Waterloo, DeKalb lost to Prairie Heights 26-24, 25-22, 25-13.
Girls Golf DeKalb defeats conference foes
AUBURN — DeKalb shot a 191 to edge Leo with 192 and Norwell with 211 in a three-way Northeast 8 match at Bridgewater Tuesday.
DeKalb (9-0 overall, 5-0 NE8) was led by a 39 from medalist Ally Stuckey.
Other scores for the Barons were Lillie Cone 45, Kayla Fleming 46, Tabitha Butler-Ramer 61 and Addi Ruby 71.
Soccer
LPC boys best Woodlan
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park Christian’s boys soccer team won its fourth straight match to start the season Tuesday, dominating Woodlan 8-1.
Zach Collins had four goals and two assists to lead the Panthers.
Jon Vergon, Colton White, Caleb Ramer and Weston Roth also scored for LPC. Christian Thon, Abraham Eicher and Jacob Hallam had an assist apiece.
Panther girls fall to Lakeland Lakers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s girls soccer team lost 7-1 to Lakeland on Tuesday. Sabra Harms scored the lone Panther goal.
Cross Country DMS runners strong in invitational at PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb Middle School’s boys were second and the girls were fourth in the Panther Invitational Saturday.
Timothy O’Keefe took third overall in 11:00 to lead the Baron boys, just ahead of Matthias Hefty, who was fourth in 11:00. Will Haupert also was in the top 10, placing seventh in 11:17.
Jaren McIntire (15th, 11:52) and Braylon Meyer (26th, 12:25) were DeKalb’s other two counters.
Sarah Maple took sixth in 12:44 to lead the DeKalb girls. MeiLin Gentis was 20th in 13:48 and Samantha Slavin 22nd in 13:56. KaiLin Gentis was 35th in 14:14 and Gracie Pinnington finished 40th in 14:29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.