Area football teams will end their regular seasons this weekend and want to head into sectionals playing well.
Eastside will try to have a perfect regular season and make some history tonight when it hosts Angola. The Blazers will have their best start to a season in program history if they beat the Hornets.
Eastside started three other seasons 8-0: 1974, 1989 and 1990. Those teams all lost their next games which turned out to be their final games of the season.
A tremendous battle in the trenches will take place as Class A No. 9 Churubusco will travel to Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division champion Fairfield with the Birds of Prey trophy on the line.
The prep football weekend will carry on into Saturday, when Fremont will host Lake Station for a 1 p.m. opening kickoff.
Eastside at Angola
Records: Angola 2-6 overall, Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 8-0
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook and YouTube, Eastside Blazers channel on YouTube
Last week: The Hornets lost at home to Garrett 20-7. The Blazers won at home to Central Noble 42-0.
Last meeting: Eastside won at Angola 42-7 on Oct. 16, 2020.
The Blazers are trying to meet the Bishop Luers standard in everything they do. Is their play in games putting them in a position to defeat the Knights when the time comes? Are they practicing in a way that will give them their best chance to beat the Knights when the time comes?
Eastside's play against a solid Central Noble team can allow the Blazers to say yes to those questions. They were that dominant Friday, scoring six touchdowns on only 32 offensive plays and holding the Cougars to 160 yards of total offense. It was a 35-0 game at halftime.
At Angola, running the football is becoming more difficult and that is the Hornets' bread and butter. Their only touchdown in the last two games came on a trick play early in the Garrett game on a halfback pass from Andre Tagliaferri to Connor Tonkel that covered 73 yards. It was a soft field that became muddy as the game went on, but credit the Railroaders for their play defensively from sideline to sideline.
Churubusco at Fairfield
Records: Class A No. 9 Churubusco 6-2, Fairfield 4-4
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: The Eagles defeated visiting West Noble 35-0. The Falcons won at Lakeland 28-7 to clinch the NECC Big School Division title.
Last meeting: Fairfield won at Churubusco 24-6 on Oct. 16, 2020.
The Eagles have won four straight games and six out of their last seven contests. The Falcons have won three straight games, and players who started out inexperienced are more comfortable in their schemes and playing on Friday nights. Something is going to give.
Led by junior quarterback Carter Kitson and senior running back Johnathan Estep in its triple option offense, Fairfield has really controlled the ball in its recent run of success. If the Eagles can disrupt that some, it can be to their benefit.
Being disruptive has been commonplace for Churubusco all season long. The Eagles have 82 tackles for loss, including 23 quarterback sacks, and 22 takeaways. Senior Hunter Bianski has 25 tackles for loss and junior Riley Buroff leads the team with three interceptions.
Bellmont at East Noble
Records: Bellmont 1-7, 1-5 Northeast 8 Conference. Class 4A No. 13 East Noble 5-2, 4-2 NE8.
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: The Braves defeated visiting DeKalb 42-34. The Knights beat visiting New Haven 45-13.
Last meeting: East Noble won in Decatur 42-0 on Oct. 16, 2020.
The last five matchups between these two haven't been close, and tonight's game is expected to follow suit.
The Braves picked up their first win of the season with its defeat of DeKalb. The Knights feel like they are starting to reach their potential. East Noble can use this game to continue that trend before the postseason.
Bellmont leans heavy on the run game when it has the ball. Its top rusher Isaac Bodkins with 158 carries with 611 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback John Ulman has 285 rushing yards and one score.
The key for the Knights is stay healthy headed into their sectional opener against Leo. East Noble has to get up early, then rest.
Leo at DeKalb
Records: Class 4A No. 2 Leo 8-0, 6-0 NE8; DeKalb 1-7, 1-5 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network
Last week: The Lions defeated visiting Columbia City 52-7. The Barons lost at Bellmont 42-34.
Last meeting: Leo won at home 38-0 on Oct. 16, 2020.
These two teams are in opposite directions. The Lions are a powerful machine on both sides of the ball and will try to win another NE8 title outright tonight. The Barons lost in a shootout to a Bellmont team that had not won a game in nearly three seasons and had not won a regular season game in four seasons before last week.
The multitude of rushers the Lions have, led by Mason Sheron, will be difficult for DeKalb to slow down.
Garrett at Central Noble
Records: Garrett 4-4 overall, Central Noble 6-2
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Railroaders won 20-7 at Angola. The Cougars lost 42-0 at Eastside.
Last meeting: Garrett won 28-21 at home on Oct. 16, 2020.
These teams enter the final week of the regular season on opposite ends of the spectrum: Garrett on an emotional high on the heels of their big road win at Angola, and Central Noble trying to right the ship after being dominated at Eastside last week.
Both teams want to build momentum heading into the postseason.
Sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Junior Robert Koskie has amassed 752 yards on 170 attempts. Seniors Trey Richards (25 catches, 350 yards) and Christian Hess (32 catches, 313 yards) are the team's top receivers.
Richards leads the Railroaders with 97 total tackles, with senior Carson Harter at 78 tackles and junior Kyle Smith at 70. Sophomore Kaiden Colburn has intercepted four passes and senior Brayden Baker has three picks.
Cougar senior running back Will Hoover surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last week. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler has thrown for 750 yards. Sophomore Preston Diffendarfer leads the receiving corps with 16 catches for 431 yards.
Seniors Logan Hawk (71 tackles) and Ashton Dunlap (66 tackles) lead the Central Noble defense. Diffendarfer and senior Ashton Smith have three interceptions each.
Prairie Heights at West Noble
Records: Prairie Heights 3-5 overall, West Noble 3-5
Last week: The Panthers won 34-12 at home over Fremont. The Chargers lost 35-0 at home to Churubusco.
Last meeting: West Noble won 34-0 in Brushy Prairie on Oct. 16, 2020.
Senior linebacker-running back Cam Hall moved into second place on the Panthers' career tackles list during their win over Fremont last week. Hall passed the 266 tackles of Zach Shepard and has 270 total tackles. PH's all-time leaders is Barry Friend with 572.
Hall has a chance to rack up plenty of tackles against West Noble's running backs Zach Beers and Seth Pruitt. Both Beers and Pruitt were limited to 10 rushing yards each in last week's loss.
The Chargers allowed nearly 300 yards on the ground to Churubusco last week. Hall and Jaden Daniels will try to piggyback on that performance for the Panthers. Daniels ran wild with three first-half touchdowns against Fremont last week.
Bluffton at Lakeland
Records: Bluffton 3-5 overall, Lakeland 3-5
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: The Tigers lost 56-0 at home to Adams Central. The Lakers lost 28-7 at home to Fairfield.
Last meeting: Bluffton won 35-6 at home on Oct. 16, 2020.
The Lakers have lost the last two matchups to the Tigers, including a 7-2 loss in 2019. Tonight's matchup will be another defensive struggle.
Lakeland found something through the air against Fairfield last week, but it found it too late. Deion Marshall was able to spread the ball around to Owen Troyer, Cole Schiffli, Mark Berlew and Carson Mickem. The Lakers will try to capitalize on that against a Tiger defense that has given up some big point totals this season.
Bluffton is balanced on offense. Quarterback Lukas Hunt has thrown for 1,041 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 59.4 percent. Hunt is also the team's top rusher at 551 yards and seven scores.
Hunt's top targets are Alec Reiff with 33 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns and Chase Gibson with 17 grabs for 330 yards and four touchdowns.
Lake Station at Fremont
Records: Lake Station 2-4 overall, Fremont 2-6
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: The Fighting Eagles lost 32-18 to Boone Grove at Valparaiso. The Eagles lost 34-12 at Prairie Heights.
Last meeting: The first meeting between the two teams is on Saturday.
Fremont made a bunch of mistakes in the loss to the Panthers. The Eagles had a lot of penalties, made a couple of turnovers and gave up a few sacks.
Fremont will try to clean things up on Saturday against a Lake Station team that has struggled with numbers all season. The Fighting Eagles only have a little over 20 players on the roster. Their wins have come against a Bowman Academy team that has not won a game yet and the Indiana School of the Deaf.
Boone Grove picked up its first win of the season last week against Lake Station. Boone Grove wasn't competitive and only scored seven points in its first five games before last week.
Junior dual threat quarterback Peyton McIntosh had 205 of his 382 passing yards for the season last week. He also leads the team in rushing with 456 yards and 6.7 yards per carry and eight touchdowns.
Junior Karmine Hubbard has rushed for 356 yards at 6.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns. He also had 22 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown and has some snaps under center.
Hubbard also leads the Fighting Eagles in tackles with 36, including 26 solos as a cornerback. Junior linebacker Zachary Cuellar has 31 tackles.
Junior Romeo Guerra has 383 yards rushing, 305 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns. He also has five interceptions on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.