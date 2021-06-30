Golf
Ransburg leads area at Indiana Amateur
FORT WAYNE — Rory Ransburg of Kendallville led area golfers in the Indiana Amateur Championship by finishing in a three-way tie for 13th place Wednesday at Sycamore Hills Golf Club.
Ransburg shot an 8-over par 224 (78-71-75) in the tournament from Monday through Wednesday.
Three other players with local connections missed the cut after 36 holes. DeKalb High School graduate Ryan Boester of Indianapolis shot 163 (87-76). Angola resident Jason Smith had 166 (85-81). Trine University student athlete Mark Civanich from Valparaiso had 169 (80-89). Civanich helped the Thunder’s men’s golf team win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III Championships this past spring.
Noah Gillard of Greenwood won the Indiana Amateur with 5-under par 211 (72-70-69). Adam Bratton of Newburgh was second with 214 (72-71-71).
