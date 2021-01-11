GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling team continues to dominate the opposition.
Monday, the Railroaders rolled to 82-0 and 70-6 wins over Northeast Corner Conference foes Eastside and Churubusco respectively to improve to 18-1 in all matches. Churubusco defeated Eastside 54-21.
The Railroaders will get a good test Wednesday when they travel to Jimtown to face the Jimmies and Mishawaka ahead of Saturday’s NECC meet.
Head coach Nick Kraus likes where his team is at mentally.
“The kids wrestled really well tonight,” he said. “After team state (Jan. 2), I feel like we didn’t wrestle our best.
“You know who was favored and who’s not, but you don’t want to go out and take anybody lightly because that can affect you individually,” Kraus said. “You need to come out and wrestle and approach every match the same.
“The kids really did that tonight. To me, it looks a lot better than the last two times we wrestled. Some of the kids are really clicking at the right time.”
Garrett scored pins — three in the first period — in its first four matches with Eastside. Jadyn Gilbert (138 pounds), Wayne Wells (145) and Kolin Cope (160) all won in the first two minutes.
Kamren Pelmear trailed Eastside’s Jackson Wicker by a 13-6 score in the second period, but came back for a pin in 3 minutes, 28 seconds.
Doug Merriman (195), Keegan McComb (120) and Kane McCormack (126) had pins before the match ended. The Railroaders also won by forfeit at 220, 285, 106 and 113.
Churubusco also got a quick start against Eastside, scoring pins in the first six matches. Cullen Blake (145), Ethan Partin (160) and Nick Nondorf (170) had pins in the opening minute of their bouts. Bentley Kilgore (152), Landon Keener (182) and Kaleb Oliver (195) were also winners in that run.
Eastside got on the board when brothers Cody and Luke Collins gained forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively.
The Blazers ended the night on a positive note, with wins from Briar Munsey (132) and Tanner Wicker (138).
Munsey pinned Churubusco’s Thomas Porter in 1:55. Wicker scored an 8-5 decision over the Eagles’ Ethan Hille.
“We showed our youth,” said first-year Eastside coach Doug Smoker. “Even last weekend (in a four-way meet at Bishop Dwenger), we’d be ahead and we’d do some mental mistakes.
“We’ve just got to clean it up,” he said. “A year from now, we’re not going to be looking back. We knew what we were getting into. It’s just going to take a little bit longer.”
While losing both of her matches Monday, freshman Timmery Rutter will be Eastside’s first qualifier in the girls state finals this Friday at Hamilton Heights.
In the regional meet this past Friday at Maconaquah, Rutter finished 2-1, with pins in each of her victories.
“She wrestled good, and she needed mat time,” Smoker said. “Wrestling these varsity matches against guys is going to help her in the long run.”
Eastside hosts Angola Wednesday.
In the nightcap, Garrett’s Chase Leech started things off with a 12-2 major decision win over Churubusco’s Bentley Kilgore at 152 pounds.
Cope and O’Connor added pins for the Railroaders before Churubusco’s Keener pinned Pelmear at 182 pounds.
It was all Garrett after that.
Merriman (195), VanWagner (220) and Gage Camp (285) had pins. After a double forfeit, Garrett’s Colton Weimer scored a pin over the Eagles’ Gage Crick.
The Railroaders won by forfeits at 120 and 126 pounds. Brayden Baker (132), Gilbert (138) and Wells (145) closed out the match with pins over their opponents.
Churubusco hosts Westview tonight.
Garrett 82, Eastside 0
138 — Gilbert (GR) 1:35 pin over T.Wicker (ES). 145 — Wells (GR) :45 pin over Rutter (ES). 152 — Leech (GR) 3:33 pin over Fiechter (ES). 160 — Cope (GR) :56 pin over Greutman (ES). 170 — O’Connor (GR) 12-1 maj. dec. over Reed (ES). 182 — Pelmear (GR) 3:28 pin over J.Wicker (ES). 195 — Merriman (GR) 1:47 pin over Holman (ES). 220 — VanWagner (GR) by forfeit. 285 — Camp (GR) by forfeit. 106 — Weimer (GR) by forfeit. 113 — Jones (GR) by forfeit. 120 — McComb (GR) 3:55 pin over C.Collins (ES). 126 — McCormack (GR) 2:36 pin over L.Collins (ES). 132 — Baker (GR) 3:54 pin over Munsey.
Churubusco 54, Eastside 21
145 — Blake (Ch) :48 pin over Rutter (ES). 152 — Kilgore (Ch) 1:03 pin over Fiechter (ES). 160 — Partin (Ch) :58 pin over Greutman (ES). 170 — Nondorf (Ch) :36 pin over Reed (ES). 182 — Keener (Ch) 3:22 pin over J.Wicker (ES). 195 — Oliver (Ch) 3:28 pin over Holman (ES). 220 — Ott (Ch) by forfeit. 285 — Gaerte (Ch) by forfeit. 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Crick (Ch) by forfeit. 120 — Cody Collins (ES) by forfeit. 126 — Luke Collins (ES) by forfeit. 132 — Munsey (ES) 1:55 pin over Porter (Ch). 138 — T.Wicker (ES) 8-5 dec. over Hille (Ch).
Garrett 70, Churubusco 6
152 — Leech (GR) 12-2 maj. dec. over Kilgore (Ch). 160 — Cope (GR) 1:28 pin over Partin (Ch). 170 — O’Connor (GR) 1:44 pin over Nondorf (Ch). 182 — Keener (Ch) 3:26 pin over Pelmear. 195 — Merriman (GR) 2:43 pin over Oliver (Ch). 220 — VanWagner (GR) 1:04 pin over Ott (Ch). 285 — Camp (GR) 1:06 pin over Gaerte (Ch). 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Weimer (GR) 2:30 pin over Crick (CH). 120 — McComb (GR) by forfeit. 126 — McCormack (GR) by forfeit. 132 — Baker (GR) 1:24 pin over Porter (Ch). 138 — Gilbert (GR) 1:28 pin over Hille (Ch). 145 — Wells (GR) 3:36 pin over Blake (Ch).
