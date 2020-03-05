GARRETT — The shots were dropping for one side, and not falling for the other.
Woodlan made seven of its first nine shots in Wednesday’s Class 3A boys basketball sectional tussle with Garrett, while the Railroaders missed their first six tries from the field.
The Warriors scored the first 18 points of the game, and though Garrett made some runs along the way, Woodlan went on to a 75-50 victory.
With its second win of the year over Garrett, Woodlan (14-10) advanced to Friday’s second semifinal against either Luers or Leo. Angola (14-8) will face Concordia (11-11) in Friday’s first game at 6 p.m.
Trevor Wiedenhoeft hit three-pointers off assists from Aiden Baymen on the first two Warrior possessions, and Colin Hahn added another three. Garrett couldn’t break the spell until Kail Baughman’s three off an assist from Jarrett Bailey at the 3:06 mark of the first quarter.
The Railroaders (2-20) scored the last seven of the quarter and trailed 18-7 after one.
“They did a really good job of hitting their wide-open looks,” Garrett coach Bryan Leverenz said. “They gave us some wide-open looks right back, and we missed them. They gave us a chance to run with them there for a bit, and it really could have changed the entire rest of the game.
“For whatever reason, our rotations were just off. They were slow. (Woodlan) moved the ball well and got the ball to wide-open guys.”
The Railroaders were underdogs in Tuesday’s game and weren’t expected to win.
“We didn’t have any pressure on us,” Leverenz said. “We could come out there and fly around and have fun, and that’s what we talked about before the game started.
“When we came out it was like the roles were flipped. We were timid, we were lackadaisical.”
Garrett managed only two field goals in the second quarter. The Warriors broke it open with an 11-0 run that made it 31-10, and were up 39-15 at the half.
Senior Mitch Mendenhall had a game-best 28 points to pace the Warriors. Joe Reidy added 13 and Wiedenhoeft hit four threes for 12.
Jayden Broadnax had 24 points and a game-high eight rebounds in his last game for Garrett. Bailey scored 12 on four three-pointers. Those two are the only seniors Garrett will lose.
“I’m so proud of this group,” Leverenz said. “They showed up every single day. They worked, they stayed together, they just grinded every single day of the year.
“We’ll have a bunch of experience coming back. We’re going to start this offseason and put in the work.”
