ANGOLA — Angola set new school-record team score in its season home finale Wednesday in defeating DeKalb 109.875-105.325 at Central Gym.
The previous Hornet record was 108.05 set roughly two and a half weeks ago in the Chesterton Invitational on Jan. 30.
Angola is ranked in a tie for 13th with Carroll in the latest state coaches’ poll. The Barons are ranked No. 12.
Hornet junior Ashtyn Evans returned after missing the last three meets due to a stress fracture in her right leg and performed all-around for the first time since the West Noble home dual on Feb. 2. She was all-around medalist with 36.65 and won the vault (9.6), uneven bars (9.375) and floor exercise (9.375).
Audrey Wilkinson performed all-around since the Lakeland Invitational on Feb. 6 and was third all-around with 36.15, second on vault with 9.5, and third on the balance beam with 9.05. The sophomore has been slowed by a sprained ankle.
Hornet coach Misti Evans said her daughter and Wilkinson felt no pain after the meet.
“Ash and Aud had a few rusty spots because they were nervous being back out, but understandable,” Misti Evans said. “Emma (Schoenherr) kept her confidence and performance level going.”
The senior Schoenherr was second all-around (36.525), on the floor (9.3) and on the bars (9.225).
DeKalb’s Sarah Boyd won on the beam with 9.125. She was third on the bars (8.975) and fourth all-around with 35.825. Lauren Blythe was next all-around with 35.025. She was second in the beam (9.1) and third on the floor (9.2).
Eastside’s Brielle Carter scored 33.975 all-around, placing sixth. She was sixth on vault (9.225), seventh on bars (8), eighth on the beam (8.2) and ninth on the floor (8.55).
No. 13 Angola 109.875, No. 12 DeKalb 105.325
Vault: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.6, 2. Wilkinson (A) 9.5, 3. Schoenherr (A) 9.325, 4. Burton (D) 9.275, 5. My. Miller (D) 9.25, 6. Carter (Eastside) 9.225.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.375, 2. Schoenherr (A) 9.225, 3. S. Boyd (D) 8.975, 4. Wilkinson (A) 8.85, 5. Blythe (D) 8.05, 6. Hilyard (A) 8.025.
Balance Beam: 1. S. Boyd (D) 9.125, 2. Blythe (D) 9.1, 3. Wilkinson (A) 9.05, 4. Hilyard (A) 8.7, 5. Schoenherr (A) 8.675, 6t. Ash. Evans (A) and My. Miller (D) 8.3.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.375, 2. Schoenherr (A) 9.3, 3. Blythe (A) 9.2, 4. S. Boyd (D) 9, 5. Hutchins (A) 8.9, 6. Wilkinson (A) 8.75.
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 36.65, 2. Schoenherr (A) 36.525, 3. Wilkinson (A) 36.15, 4. S. Boyd (A) 35.825, 5. Blythe (A) 35.025, 6. Carter (ES) 33.975.
