Boys Tennis
Westview wins Wawasee title
SYRACUSE — Westview won another Wawasee Super Duals championship on Saturday.
The Warriors won all three of their duals to improve to 9-0 on the season. They beat Fairfield (5-0), Jimtown (3-2) and Wawasee (5-0).
No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler and the No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won all three of their matches for Westview. Isaac Rogers was part of all three Warrior wins at No. 2 doubles. Tim Brandenberger was also 3-0 on the day with two wins at No. 2 doubles with Rogers and a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles against Fairfield.
Wawasee Super Duals
Westview 3, Jimtown 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Matt Margraf 6-1, 6-1. 2. Beau Kaler (J) def. Kendall Schwartz 4-6, 7-6, 10-6. 3. Christian Vanderwerf (J) def. Jethro Hostetler 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Bottom-Aiden Short 6-0, 6-3. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Dylan Cook-Kole Ross 6-3, 6-1.
Westview 5, Wawasee 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Blaine Baut 6-1, 6-0. 2. Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Nathan Harper 6-0, 6-2. 3. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Devon Kuhn 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Holden Babb-Grant Brooks 6-1, 6-1. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Ty Brooks-Zeke Keim 6-0, 6-1.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Colin Hochstetler 6-3, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger (WV) def. Kaden Plett 6-3, 6-1. 3. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Cooper LeCount 6-1, 7-6.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Ethan Yoder-Brandon Kauffman 6-3, 6-0. 2. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Dylan Yoder-Mick Moore 6-3, 6-3.
Cross County
Lakeland boys 5th in Caston Invite
FULTON — Lakeland was fifth in the boys’ race and 11th in the girls’ meet at the Caston Invitational Saturday.
The Laker boys had 149 points. South Bend Adams won the meet with 33. Caston was second with 100, followed by Flora Carroll in third with 104 and Frontier in fourth with 136. Cass was sixth with 162.
Sophomore Konner Palmer led Lakeland in 16th place at 19 minutes, 12.68 seconds.
The rest of the Lakers were closely bunched together with Christian Troyer 32nd in 19:54.78, Terrance Blankenship in 34th in 19:55.50, Zach Chambless in 35th in 20:06.79 and Caden Hostetler in 39th in 20:27.33.
Lakeland’s girls were 11th with 265 points. Keylee Fleeman led the Lakers in 39th place in 25:03.75. Tara Wilkinson was 49th in 25:48.35, Abbie McNamara was 55th in 26:17.37, and Jama Sines was 58th in 26:41.76.
Boys Soccer
Chargers tie Canterbury at Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS — West Noble played in the Bethany Christian Bruin Classic Saturday. It tied Canterbury at 2, and lost to Hammond Bishop Noll 4-0. The Chargers are 3-3-1.
Warriors compete at Carroll Classic
HUNTERTOWN — Westview competed hard at the Carroll Classic Saturday. It tied Fort Wayne North Side at 2 and lost to the host Chargers 2-1.
The Warriors (1-7-1) rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie with the Legends.
Westview led 1-0 at half against Carroll, who was ranked fifth in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 3A poll released on Aug. 31.
On Thursday in Emma, the Warriors lost to Northridge 4-1. Cam Chappell had two goals and an assist for the Raiders, who was ranked ninth in Class 3A last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.