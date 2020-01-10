Boys Basketball Eastside hosting game in old Butler High School gym
BUTLER — Eastside’s boys basketball team will host Adams Central Saturday, Feb. 15, in the old Butler High School gym.
Tickets are now available through Jan. 24 for season ticket holders. Tickets are $3 each for Eastside All-Sports ticket holders and holders of Golden Activity passes.
General admission tickets will be available from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14. General admission tickets are $7 each.
There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.
Greg Jacqua, also known as “Detroit Elvis,” will perform between games and will also be available for photos.
Entertainment includes various contests and raffles for gift cards and sporting events.
Eastside alum Brad Brown of Indianapolis RTV6 will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening.
Baseball
Garrett announces youth baseball camp in February
GARRETT — Garrett High School’s baseball coaching staff will conduct a youth baseball camp for interested coaches and players.
The camp will take place from noon to 5 p.m. each day on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 in the Garrett High School gym.
There is a $30 fee for all four sessions or $10 for each individual session.
Session times are noon to 1 p.m. for kindergarten through second grade; 1-3 p.m. for grades 3-5 and 3-5 p.m. for grades 6-8.
The camp will focus on skill development, including throwing, catching, fielding, hitting and base running.
Permission slips and camp fees must be returned by Jan. 24 to guarantee a camp T-shirt.
All checks should be made out to Garrett Baseball.
For more information, contact coach Jason Richards at 740-1447 or by email at jrichards@gkb.k12.in.us.
