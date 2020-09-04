GARRETT — Keep playing to the end no matter what. That’s the very, very end.
DeKalb made that point Thursday night, as Tanner Collins found the top of net from about 30 yards out with just eight-tenths of a second to play, and gave the Barons a 1-1 draw with rival Garrett.
The Railroaders had the better of the play for most of the night, and appeared to have held back the Barons’ desperate attempts to get a goal in the closing minutes, but the shot by Collins changed all that.
“It was a high ball that popped about 30 yards out,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. “Tanner made a touch. With .08 seconds left, you just get one shot, and it was perfectly placed up top. It’s good composure.
“Just wow. To end like that.”
The Railroaders (5-1-1) had led 1-0 since a goal on a penalty kick by Kenan Kennedy with 12:46 to go before the half. The Barons were called for a handball violation in the box to bring about the opportunity.
Zak Klopfenstein originally took the PK and scored into the lower left corner, but the Railroaders were ruled to have infringed into the penalty area during the kick. Because Klopfenstein had scored, they were given another chance, and Kennedy converted in almost the same spot.
Garrett kept the Barons (3-2-1) pinned down in their defensive third for much of the game, and had several near misses. DeKalb Keeper Blake Gilpin also kept the deficit at one, and made a diving save on Blake Ratcliffe with about 3 ½ minutes left.
“I’m disappointed that they scored that late, but we had many, many chances,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “All we have to do is finish one of them and then that’s not even an issue. We played very well, but we have to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net.
“You’ve got to give them credit. They kept playing and they got that last shot off. We were trying to run the clock and it didn’t work out.”
Garrett nearly scored again in the first half when Kennedy’s shot was deflected and hit the crossbar.
DeKalb nearly tied it with a quick restart from the top of the box, but Garrett keeper Braydon Kennedy made the save, and then prevented further danger with an effective punch-out on the ensuing corner kick.
Bennett is looking for more from his team, which played for the third time in four days.
“I tried to stress with the boys that you can be happy with that result, but I would not be satisfied with that result. Our game play doesn’t show a tie,” he said.
“Give Garrett the credit. They came out working hard and they outplayed us. That’s hard for us to overcome. We’ve got to be accountable to ourselves. I’ve got to trust my touch and they’ve got to trust their touch. That’s when good things happen.”
Klopfenstein liked his team’s effort, and wants to see more of it going forward.
“I told the boys we didn’t get what we wanted tonight, but if we can play like this Tuesday against Angola (at Angola), that’s what I want the boys to do. Let’s move on.”
