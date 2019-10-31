The Northeast Corner Conference all-conference football teams were announced on Wednesday.
The head coaches in each division voted on the teams on Tuesday night.
In the NECC Big School Division, West Noble’s Kyle Mawhorter was named the all-conference quarterback. The two All-NECC running backs were Angola’s Antonio Luevanos and Brandon Pruitt of West Noble.
At the wide receiver/tight end position, West Noble’s Josh Gross and Angola’s Gage King were named.
Logan Sumowski and Lucas Baker of West Noble, Cole Bergman and Jaren Beming of Garrett and Angola’s Ross Holman were named all-conference offensive linemen.
Along the defensive line, West Noble’s Braxton Pruitt and Jeramyah James, Lakeland’s Lincoln Ott, Garrett’s Nolan Hathaway and Angola’s Kyle Trick were named All-NECC.
The Chargers’ Raven Slone, the Railroaders’ Clayton Fielden and Chase Soulliere of Angola were named as linebackers. At defensive back are Kyler Brown of West Noble, Lakeland’s Kenny Walker and Angola’s Ryan Brandt.
Lakeland’s Jaron Fry and Garrett’s Zak Klopfenstein were named the all-conference punter and kicker, respectively.
Seth VanWagner of Garrett was tabbed as an at-large defense selection, and Lakeland’s Colton Isaacs made the all-conference team as an offensive at-large.
Big school honorable mentions included Lakeland’s Camryn Holbrook, Miguel Delapaz and Nathan Grossman. Garrett’s Kraig Smith, Mateo Fuentes and Ethan Harter and West Noble’s Rocky Slone were also honorable mentions.
Eastside’s Laban Davis was named the All-NECC Small School Division quarterback, and Churubusco’s Jake Fulk and the Blazers’ Ethan Farnsworth were selected at running back.
Wade Miller and Dylan Bredemeyer of Eastside and Prairie Heights’ Ethan Hoover were named as wide receiver/tight ends.
The offensive line included Central Noble’s Brenton Whiteacre, Fremont’s Jon Armstrong, Churubusco’s Dustin Barkley and Eastside’s Chase Leeper and Troy Kessler.
Isaac Tarney of Prairie Heights, Reese Wicker and Hunter Bianski of Churubusco and Eastside’s Hayden Gardner were selected as all-conference defensive linemen.
The linebacker selections included Central Noble’s Austin McCullough, Case Lemper of Churubusco and Eastside’s Carson Evers and Lane Cleckner.
The Blazers’ Lane Burns and ‘Busco’s Sam Wood and Gage Kelly were named at defensive back. Central Noble’s Sawyer Yoder and Eastside’s Jaiden Baker were named at punter and kicker, respectively.
Sam Levitz of Prairie Heights was named an at-large defense selection, and Fremont’s Kameron Colclasure was selected as an at-large offensive player.
The small school honorable mentions were Churubusco’s Blake Trostel, Eastside’s Phoenix Smith, Mike Geiger, Matt Jacobs and Isaiah Fuentes and Fremont’s Karson Meeks, Logan Brace, Carson Flynn, Jaden Zuccolotto, Dylan Parsons, R.J. Dilbone and Drew Brosey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.