MARION — Angola junior Izaiah Steury dominated the Boys Elite race at the Marion Invitational Saturday in an elite way.
Steury won in a 5-kilometer time of 14 minutes, 51.1 seconds. That is the fastest 5K high school boys cross country time in the country this season to date, according the milesplit.com, and was 39.6 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, junior Krishna Thirunavukkarasu from Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit.
Steury continued his incredible start to the season. He was named USA Track & Field Indiana Athlete of the Month for August last week.
In early August at the Illinois Meet of Champions in Chicago, Steury won the mile in 4:14.72, won the 3,200-meter run in 9:17.49, and was fourth in the 800 in 1:56.28. The times in the mile and the 800 meters were career best times.
At the Music City Carnival in Nashville on Aug. 15, he ran the 3,200 in 8:57.17. That improved his career best time in the event by over 14 seconds and placed him 15th on Indiana’s all-time high school list in the 3,200.
That 8:57.17 came in the 3,200 in Nashville, not the 2-mile run, as this newspaper reported in the area prep boys cross country preview on Aug. 19. This newspaper regrets the error.
To start the high school season in Angola, Steury completed August by winning the DeKalb Invitational (12:35 for 4K), the Huntington North Invitational (15:23 for 5K) and the Baron Classic (15:55 for 5K).
Back to Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday, the rest of Steury’s team ran Purple race. Angola finished fourth with 111. DeKalb was third with 94.
Bellmont had three boys finish in the top four and won with 54 points. Huntington North was second with 78.
Senior Braeden McIntire led the Barons in 12th place at 17:22.6. Freshman Matthias Hefty was 14th in 17:26.8.
DeKalb’s top five runners had a pack time of 26.5 seconds. Freshman Will Haupert was 21st in 17:45.8, junior Carter VanGessel was 23rd in 17:48.2, and sophomore Landon Knowles was 24th in 17:49.1.
Angola’s top five runners had a pack time of 37.6 seconds, and was led by freshman Sam Yarnell in 16th place in 17:36.3.
Alex Kincannon was 18th in 17:43.5, followed by Hornet teammate Oliver Koch in 17:43.6. Alex Burney was 28th in 18:04.4, and Landon Herbert was 30th in 18:13.9.
In the girls Purple race, Angola was sixth with 175 points and was led by sophomore Gracynn Hinkley in fifth place individually in 19:32.5.
Freshmen followed for the Hornets. Riley Pepple was 37th in 22:18.5, Ava Budak was 52nd in 22:57.2, and Holly Schneider was 54th in 22:58.1. Sophomore Isabella Budak placed 66th in 23:23.8.
DeKalb did not have enough girls to score as a team. Baron Riley Winebrenner was sixth in 19:52.3, and Abby DeTray was 10th in 20:27.9. Olivia Woodcox was 85th in 24:06.1.
In the Boys Elite race, Westview was 11th with 272 and West Noble was 15th with 415.
The Warriors were led by senior Spencer Carpenter in sixth at 15:58.2. His brother Remington Carpenter was 23rd at 16:33.6. Lyndon Miller placed 68th in 17:24.9, and Kayden Moore was 108th in 18:03.7.
Sophomore Grant Flora led the Chargers in 22nd place at 16:27.7. Cameron Dupuy was 93rd in 17:48.8, and Isaac Flora was 135th in 18:35.4.
The Girls Elite race was named after late West Noble track and cross country coach Chuck Schlemmer. The Chargers were in this group and placed 15th with 425 points.
Senior Thalia Parson was 87th in 21:03 to lead West Noble. Classmate Megan Wallen was 91st in 21:07, and Ruby Clark was 107th in 21:25.2.
In the Gold Division for smaller schools, the Westview girls finished second to Adams Central, 63-69. Churubusco’s boys were fifth with 159.
In the girls’ Gold meet, two Warriors were in the top five. Senior Raegan Bender was race runner-up in 20:38.4, and classmate Deann Fry was fifth in 20:58.5.
Sophomore Stacy Stutzman was 11th for Westview in 21:59, and classmate Eve Niccum was 25th in 22:54.1. Senior Nicole Miller was 43rd in 23:37.3.
Churubusco did not run enough girls to score as a team. Senior Allie Basinger was 30th in 23:00.3 to lead the Eagles. Cara Debolt was 39th in 23:27.2, followed by Jorja DeBolt in 40th at 23:27.8.
In the boys’ Gold race, senior Eli Lantz led ‘Busco in ninth place in 17:44.1, and classmate Eli Skinner was 16th in 18:04. Dylan Stroder was 25th in 18:40.1, and Xander Galvan was 58th in 19:38.
Manchester Invitational
In North Manchester. East Noble was fourth in the girls’ race and fifth in the boys’ meet to lead area teams.
In the girls’ meet, the Knights had 113, which was six points more than third-place Fort Wayne South Side. Culver Academies edged past second-place Valparaiso, 71-75, to win the invite.
Garrett was ninth with 256, followed by Fremont with 263. Lakewood Park and Eastside did not have enough girls to post a team score.
EN senior Mariah Maley was the leading area girls finisher in eighth place at 20:00.1.
Anna Becker was 26th for the Knights at 21:02.9, followed by Rachel Becker in 27th at 21:03.3. Erin Weng was 31st in 21:13.6, and Cady Smith was 35th in 21:40.6.
Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders in 24th place at 21:00.9. Madilyn Malcolm was 40th at 22:04.6, Tia Spiece was 69th at 23:47.2, and Aida Haynes was 72nd in 23:57.9.
Makayla Gumbel led the Eagles in 45th place at 22:21.3. Katie Berlew was 52nd in 22:33.8, and Natalie Gochenour was 53rd in 22:36.3.
Sam Hartz was Lakewood Park’s top finisher in 74th place at 24:04.5. Chloe Buss led the Blazers in 76th at 24:11.5.
In the boys’ race, East Noble was fifth with 143 points. That was 17 points more than fourth-place Culver Academies. Penn won with 30, and Morgan Township was a distant second with 80.
Garrett was sixth with 214. Lakewood Park was 15th with 405. Fremont only had four boys running, and Eastside only had two.
Knight senior Wesley Potts was the top area runner, finishing seventh in 17:07.1.
Also for EN, Drew Sillaway was 13th in 17:27.6, Kyler Corbin was 34th in 18:20.6, Ian Torres was 35th in 18:24.3 and Rob Rogers finished 63rd in 19:06.2.
Trevor Armstrong paced the Railroaders in 20th in 17:43.9. Freshman Luke Coffman was 39th in 18:30.9, and classmate Gavin Weller was 46th in 18:39. Colton Weimer was 59th in 19:02.9, and Landon Davis was 64th in 19:09.2.
Senior Cobin Moriarity led the Panthers in 27th at 18:06.1. Christopher Shively was 79th in 19:38.5.
Blazer senior Konner Lower was 17th overall, crossing the line at 17:41.4. Fremont’s Carson McLatcher was 32nd in 18:20.1, and Armani Guzman was 73rd in 19:27.8.
