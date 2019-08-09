Prep Girls Golf Angola leads area at NorthWood
NAPPANEE — The Angola, Fremont and Lakeland girls golf teams all competed at the NorthWood Invitational on Thursday.
The Hornets finished in 10th place with a team score of 399, followed by the Eagles in 11th at 409 and Lakeland with 423 in 13th.
The host Panthers won the invite with 305.
Angola’s Teryn Stanley was the lone area player in the top 10. She scored a 78 and came in eighth place.
Penn’s Lyvia Li won the individual medalist with a score of 70.
The rest of the Hornets came off the course as follows: Victoria Miller with 100, Katie Smith 109, Ann Reiniche 112 and Isabell Deem at 119.
Fremont was led by Katie Baker with 98, followed by Halle Toner at 99. Kenadee Porath scored 104, Janessa Ritter carded 117 and Rylee Boyd finished with 141.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with 87, ahead of Sadie Edsall with 107, Kylee Watkins 113, Tatum Retterbush 116 and Amelia Trump 124.
Pro Baseball TinCaps surge past Dragons
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps continued their successful homestand with a 6-2 win over Dayton on Thursday.
After the Dragons tied 2-2 in the fourth, the ‘Caps scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win their seventh game in their last eight.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Efrain Contreras threw five innings, gave up two hits, one earned run with eight strikeouts.
In the sixth inning, two hits, three walks, a hit by pitch, a fielder’s choice and two Dayton errors turned into four runs for the TinCaps.
Jose Quezada picked up the win in relief after he tossed two scoreless innings. Cody Tyler also pitched two innings without giving up any runs.
The TinCaps begin a three-game road series at South Bend tonight with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
