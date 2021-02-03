Prep Basketball
Churubusco girls win 2A sectional opener
BUTLER — Churubusco defeated Whitko 60-37 in a first-round game of the Class 2A Eastside Sectional Tuesday night.
Mariah Hosted had 12 points and Brelle Shearer scored 11 to lead the Eagles (6-17). The Wildcats ended their season at 2-20.
Churubusco will play Bluffton (12-10) in the first sectional semifinal Friday at 6 p.m. at Eastside High School.
Fremont allowing more fans for games
FREMONT — Since Steuben County has been in the orange COVID-19 rating for two consecutive weeks, Fremont High School is permitted to allow 25% capacity in its gym for home athletic events.
So, after assuring that the athletes' immediate family members have tickets, the FHS athletic department will be able to sell up to 150 general admission tickets to each event. That will allow the general public to attend Fremont home basketball games.
Upcoming events at FHS where 150 general admission tickets are available are today's junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games with Adams Central starting at 6 p.m., the Class 1A girls basketball sectional semifinal games starting Friday at 6 p.m., the boys JV and varsity basketball games with Canterbury Saturday starting at noon, and the 1A sectional girls basketball final Saturday at 7 p.m.
The doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start of each game.
Prep Gymnastics
Hornets top Chargers
ANGOLA — Angola defeated West Noble 104.15-77 Tuesday night at Central Gym.
Hornet Ashtyn Evans was all-around medalist. She also won the vault, uneven bars and the floor exercise.
Angola's Haley Hilyard was first on the balance beam. Emma Schoenherr was second all-around.
The Hornets are ranked in a tie for sixth with Homestead in the latest state coaches poll.
Valparaiso is again ranked first with Chesterton second. Locally, Bishop Dwenger is tied for 11th, Carroll is tied for 15th and DeKalb is also receiving votes.
EN wins on senior night
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble gymnastics team celebrated senior night with a victory Tuesday.
The Knights defeated Wawasee in a non-conference meet by the score of 91.650-88.450.
Prep Swimming
East Noble boys fall to Wawasee
KENDALLVILLE — Competing with only seven swimmers on Tuesday night, East Noble lost 120-59 to Wawasee.
First-place finishers for the Knights were Kyler Corbin in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races and Jackson Bolinger in the 100 breaststroke.
Owen Fleck finished in second place in the diving portion, Stone Robinson had a personal record swim in the 100 butterfly.
