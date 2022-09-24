KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and DeKalb both defeated Bishop Luers 5-0 and both lost to Blackhawk Christian 3-2 in the Knights' invitational to end the regular season on Saturday.
EN and the Barons only six games each to Luers. The dual with the Braves was much closer for both area teams.
The DeKalb-Blackhawk dual had two three-set matches. The Braves won them both, at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
The No. 3 singles match broke the tie between East Noble and Blackhawk Christian. Ryan Bernard won two three-set matches on the day for the Braves, and that included rallying to defeat Knight senior Caden Treesh 1-6, 6-2, 10-5.
EN was without senior No. 1 singles player Vittorio Bona Saturday. The Knights ended the regular season at 14-5, and the win over Bishop Luers set a new program record for dual victories by a senior class with that 61st dual triumph. The 1990 seniors won 60 duals in their prep tennis career.
This season's seniors also includes Treesh, the No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller and No. 2 doubles player Grant Schermerhorn. Bona is a four-year varsity player. Treesh has been more of a junior varsity regular this season.
Bender and Miller won both of their matches on Saturday to improve to 17-1 together at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Schermerhorn and sophomore Jackson Leedy also won both of their matches for East Noble.
"This is Max and Carver's third season together and they've learned to play more aggressive, play more at the net and poach more," Knights coach Aaron Edwards said.
"We got a lot of guys playing well at the right time."
No. 2 singles player Wyatt Derrow and the No. 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel both went 2-0 on Saturday for the Barons.
Both DeKalb and East Noble will host their own sectionals and those sectionals will both start on Wednesday.
"We're still the underdogs. We've got to fight," Edwards said.
East Noble Invitational
East Noble 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Zach Calderon 6-2, 6-1. 2. Cole Thompson (EN) def. Olizer Eyrick 6-0, 6-2. 3. East Noble won by default.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Ashton Cramer-Jacob Gerkardt 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Morris Daring-Cole Gerardot 6-0, 6-1.
Blackhawk Christian 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Rylen Doden (BC) def. Owen Holwerda 6-1, 6-2. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Geno Rongos 6-0, 6-0. 3. Ryan Bernard (BC) def. Grant Stuckey 6-2, 2-6, 10-4.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kellen Pickett-Sam Donnelly (BC) def. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
Blackhawk Christian 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Rylen Doden (BC) def. Ettore Bona 6-3, 6-1. Geno Rongos (BC) def. Cole Thompson 6-3, 6-0. 3. Ryan Bernard (BC) def. Caden Treesh 1-6, 6-2, 10-5.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Kellen Pickett-Sam Donnelly 6-0, 6-0.
DeKalb 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Zach Calderon 6-0, 6-3. 2. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Olizer Eyrich 6-0, 6-0. 3. Grant Stuckey (D) won 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Ashton Cramer-Jacob Gerkardt 6-0, 6-0. 2. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann (D) def. Morris Daring-Cole Gerardot 6-0, 6-0.
