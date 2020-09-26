KENDALLVILLE — The boys tennis teams from East Noble and DeKalb got ready for sectional play Saturday with nonconference dual wins over Blackhawk Christian and Bishop Luers in the East Noble Tennis Classic.
EN won its own tournament with the Barons second. The overall match records determined the winner. The Knights won nine of their 10 matches on the day, and DeKalb was 8-2.
Both area teams defeated Luers 5-0. East Noble beat Blackhawk Christian 4-1, and the Barons topped the Braves 3-2.
EN has been solid the last three days. It beat the Barons 4-1 in Kendallville Thursday to wrap up Northeast 8 Conference play. The Knights finished second to Huntington North in the NE8 at 6-1, and were 15-4 overall.
“A lot of guys are playing their best tennis of the year right now. I’m very happy to see that,” East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said. “Thursday was our best night of the year.
“We’re playing really, really well right now. We’re playing with a lot of confidence.”
Vittorio Bona avenged a loss to Baron Landon Holwerda at the DeKalb Invitational earlier this season by defeating Holwerda 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday at No. 1 singles. Edwards saw senior Ryan Gienger’s victory over Owen Holwerda in a third set super tiebreaker at No. 3 singles to be significant, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Edwards put his sectional lineup in motion Saturday, moving Gienger to No. 1 doubles in a switch with sophomore Max Bender. Bender only lost two games in two straight-set wins on Saturday.
“Two doubles and three singles have played a lot of third sets,” Edwards said. “Our conference has been brutal, especially at number one singles. Our conference has really tested us.
“It was good to see some of our guys in their second match (with Blackhawk Christian Saturday) battle some adversity. Vito (Bona) played in a couple of tiebreakers. (Nolan) Ogle is playing like he is on a mission.”
Bona, Ogle and the No. 1 doubles team of Gienger and Carver Miller also won both of their matches on Saturday for East Noble.
Landon Holwerda and both DeKalb doubles teams went 2-0 for the Barons (10-6, 4-3 NE8). Senior Kaine Smith and junior Krue Nagel played at No. 1 doubles. Sophomore Elijah Ehmke and freshman Kiefer Nagel played at No. 2 doubles.
“We had a rough last week,” DeKalb assistant coach Payton Yarian said. “We got ready to play hard and we did that. We fixed some of our mistakes and played with a lot more intensity.”
The Barons and the Knights will host sectionals that begin on Wednesday. The sectional draw will begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and be aired online at IHSAAtv.org.
DeKalb will play in a semifinal dual on its courts Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Barons will be the favorite, but they are not taking anything for granted.
“I definitely think it will be a good sectional,” Yarian said. “We have to come ready to play.”
The East Noble Sectional will begin with a first-round dual on Wednesday, then semifinal duals on Thursday.
“We’re putting ourselves in position to be successful,” Edwards said. “We understand Westview will be the favorite, but we’ll do everything we can to compete.”
On Thursday, East Noble won the junior varsity dual over DeKalb 5-1. The Knight jayvees finished their season with a 15-2 record.
Saturday’s results
East Noble Tennis Classic
East Noble 4, Blackhawk Christian 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Rylan Doden 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Colton Romines 6-1, 6-1. 3. Max Bender (EN) def. Gage Sefton 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ryan Gienger-Carver Miller (EN) def. Caleb Gibson-Luke LaGrange 6-3, 6-2. 2. Eli LaGrange-Harrison Allen (BC) def. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn 1-6, 6-2, 10-8.
DeKalb 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Landon Holwerda (D) def. Henry Kiracofe 6-0, 6-2. 2. Jack McComb (D) def. Joe Fink 6-0, 6-0. 3. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Luke Braun 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Krue Nagel-Kaine Smith (D) def. Teddy McComb-Donaldo Carrillo 6-1, 6-4. 2. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Jack Nelson-David Reiff 6-0, 6-0.
East Noble 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Henry Kiracofe 6-2, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Joe Fink 6-0, 6-0. 3. Max Bender (EN) def. Luke Braun 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ryan Gienger-Carver Miller (EN) def. Teddy McComb-Donaldo Carrillo 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn (EN) def. Jack Nelson-David Reiff 6-0, 6-0.
DeKalb 3, Blackhawk Christian 2
Singles: 1. Landon Holwerda (D) def. Rylan Doden 6-2, 6-1. 2. Colton Romines (BC) def. Jack McComb 6-3, 6-4. 3. Gage Sefton (BC) def. Owen Holwerda 6-4, 2-6, 10-2.
Doubles: 1. Krue Nagel-Kaine Smith (D) def. Caleb Gibson-Luke LaGrange 6-2, 6-2. 2. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Eli LaGrange-Harrison Allen 6-2, 6-2.
Thursday’s results
East Noble 4, DeKalb 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Landon Holwerda 6-2, 6-3. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Jack McComb 6-2, 6-1. 3. Ryan Gienger (EN) def. Owen Holwerda 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Krue Nagel-Kaine Smith 6-0, 6-1. 2. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn 6-2, 6-3.
