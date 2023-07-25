High School Athletics Eastside teams to begin fall season
BUTLER — Eastside sports teams have scheduled their opening practices for the start of the fall athletic seasons.
All athletes must have a completed IHSAA physical form or waiver on file before they can participate.
Forms are available at https://dekalbeastern-in.finalforms.com or at https://dekalbeastern.com/Eastside HS/Athletics.
Varsity and junior varsity football open practice Monday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Practices will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. each day after.
Junior high football will have equipment hand-out and an organizational meeting Aug. 3 after school. Practice will start Aug. 7 from 3:30-6 p.m.
Varsity and JV volleyball will start Monday, July 31, from 3:30-6 p.m. in the main gym. Junior high volleyball begins Aug. 8 from 3:30-6 p.m. at Butler Elementary.
Varsity and JV cross country will begin Monday, July 31, from 3:45-6 p.m. Junior high cross country will start Aug. 3 from 3:30-6 p.m.
Varsity cheer practice will be held Monday and Thursday during the season.
Junior high soccer will begin Aug. 7, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
The activity bus will run starting Monday, July 31, at 6:05 p.m.
Prairie Heights to start fall season
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights announced preseason information for its fall sports teams.
The girls golf team will start practicing on Friday with a meeting in coach Allison Hall’s classroom at Prairie Heights Middle School from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. The rest of the teams will have their first official practices on Monday.
All athletes are reminded that prior to practicing, they must have an IHSAA physical completed and cleared by a doctor as well as completed all athletic forms on FINAL FORMS (https://prairieheights-in.finalforms.com)
First practices for other Panther fall sports squads are as follows on Monday:
• Cheerleading — 5-7 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. Enter at door No. 5.
• Boys and Girls Cross Country— 5:30-7 p.m. at the high school track.
• Football — 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school practice field.
• Soccer — 5-7 p.m. at the high school soccer field.
• Boys tennis — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the high school tennis courts.
• Volleyball — 6-8 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the high school gym. Enter at door No. 5.
For more information, call Prairie Heights athletic director Brent Byler at 351-2139 or email him at bbyler@ph.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.