WATERLOO — Being a part of something brand new excites Kristen Azzue.
The DeKalb senior signed her letter of intent last Thursday to compete for the Trine acrobatic and tumbling team, which starts its inaugural season in 2021.
“I just really wanted to be on a team again, continue my athletic career and be a member of that inaugural team that we’ll be building a strong foundation for future teams to come,” Azzue said. “I was really going to miss that close bond with athletics, transitioning from high school to college. So this will help with that transition.”
Trine will begin competition in the 2021 season, running from February until the NCATA National Championships, which take place annually in April. Katelyn Horstmann was named as inaugural head coach of the new Thunder program.
“It’s cool. I’ve never experienced it before, so it’s something brand new and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Azzue said.
Acrobatics and Tumbling is a discipline of USA Gymnastics, with all events sanctioned through USA Gymnastics. The sport involves tumbling, tosses, acrobatic lifts and pyramids. Teams compete in head-to-head competition in meets consisting of six events, including compulsory, acro, pyramid, toss, tumbling and team.
Azzue didn’t look around at any other school, because she said this is the only school that offered acrobatics in Indiana. The other option for her was to travel out of state, but she wanted to stay close to home.
Transitioning to a new sport isn’t something Azzue is worried about, because a lot of the skills needed to perform, she’s already learned.
“I think just transferring my tumbling skills. I’ve never tried acrobatics before, but it’s a mixture of gymnastics and cheer. I did cheer my senior year, so transitioning skills from flying and tumbling on the floor, those skills will be transferred. It’ll all be brought together into a brand new sport,” Azzue said.
Azzue finished off a successful gymnastics career at DeKalb by qualifying for the state finals on the beam. She finished 39th in the event. She tied for sixth in the Huntington North Regional to qualify for state. Azzue helped provide the depth her team needed to win the sectional championship, the Barons first sectional title since 2014.
“Just that close bond with my team, winning sectionals was a big memory, especially going to state for the first time this year,” Azzue said on what memories she’ll remember about her gymnastics career.
Azzue plans on majoring in biology and going through the pre-physician assistant program at Trine.
