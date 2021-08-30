ANGOLA — Angola’s girls soccer team fought off a gutty effort from a short-handed Garrett squad to win 2-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday evening.
The Railroaders only had 12 players. One player was out will illness, and they played with the minimum 11 players for the final several minutes after sophomore Natalie Ebert was helped off the pitch after getting banged up.
Garrett made a few quality runs at the goal, either being one-on-one with a Hornet defender or getting ahead of the Angola defense altogether.
The latter was the case about three minutes into the second half as the Railroaders chipped a pass ahead to freshman Peper Owsley, who got behind the defense. Owsley ran in and her shot was just wide of the far post.
Garrett was even without head coach Halee Klopfenstein, who is still recovering from a concussion.
“The result is frustrating, but we’re improving every game,” Railroaders assistant coach Avery Morrison said. “Saturday, we tied, but had a similar situation (against Heritage) where we had plenty of chances.
“We’ve just got to get consistent with a few more things.”
The match was tied at 1 at the half. Owsley scored for Garrett and Chae Hutchins tallied for the Hornets (2-4, 1-0 NECC).
Angola connected on passes and junior Avery Knox delivered the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute.
“Garrett did a great job. They had a great game plan,” Hornets coach Rick Towers said. “We’re trying to quickly develop our young players and start our attack from defense. We want to be more than a one-person team.”
Angola was without one of its players it leans heavily on in junior Maddie Dailey. Dailey, classmate Jacqueline Miller and freshman Addison Sallows were out due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The last line of defense for Angola who often fared well in those Garrett offensive runs, mostly by Owsley, was freshman Ava Rinard.
The play tilted in Garrett’s defensive half of the final over the final 15 minutes. The Railroaders made some big kicks forward late, but could not get themselves in a position to get a good scoring chance.
The Hornets will travel to East Noble on Wednesday night. Garrett will host Lakewood Park on Thursday.
