ANGOLA — Junior second baseman Avery Fulford had a record-setting day to lead Trine University’s baseball team to a 22-14 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association victory over perennial NCAA Division III power Adrian Tuesday at Jannen Field.
Fulford went 5-for-6 with two home runs, two singles and a double with three runs scored and new school records with nine runs batted in and 10 total bases.
The old records for RBIs and total bases in a game were eight RBIs and 10 total bases set by Robert Ross against Hope on Apr. 21, 2017.
Fulford tied program records for hits and home runs in a game. He’s the 10th Thunder baseball player to hit two home runs in a game. The last one to do it was Ross versus Hope on Apr. 21, 2017.
It was the eight time a Thunder baseball player had five hits in a game. The last time was last season by A.J. Mitchell against Albion on May 13, 2021.
Trine lead-off hitter Adam Stefanelli set a new program record for at-bats in a game with seven. Forty-seven other players have had six at-bats in a game, according the Trine’s baseball records list on trinethunder.com. Stefanelli went 4-7 with three runs scored and a run batted in.
Trine tied a team record in most at-bats in a game with 50, and had 24 hits in those at-bats. It had 50 at-bats against Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Mar 3, 2013, on a spring trip to Florida.
The Thunder also tied a team record in most total bases in a game with 40. The 22 runs and 22 runs batted in are both the second highest in a game in program history.
Fulford’s home runs came in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings to lead a massive Thunder comeback. Adrian scored five runs in the top of the sixth to break an 8-8 tie.
The Thunder (11-16, 6-6 MIAA) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on Fulford’s two-run shot to left. Then Trine scored 11 times in the seventh off four different Bulldog relief pitchers.
Fulford hit a grand slam home run over the left field fence off Tripp Russo (1-1) to put the Thunder up 15-13.
Dalton Nikirk had a three-run double with two outs, then Gary DeMartino followed with a two-run homer to left off new Adrian pitcher Trevor Usher.
Thunder closer Noah Brettin pitched the final three innings to get the win. He settled the game down for Trine by pitching to the minimum six batters in the seventh and eighth innings as his team rallied. One Bulldog reached off Brettin with a single in the eighth, but Brettin picked that Bulldog off first base.
Nikirk was 4-for-6 with three runs and six RBIs for the Thunder. Catcher Matt Weis had three hits. DeMartino added three runs and three RBIs.
Trine took two of three games from the Bulldogs this season. It was the first series win over Adrian in program history. The series was broken up in three midweek games over the past three weeks. The Thunder’s 11-5 win at Adrian last Wednesday was Trine’s first win over the Bulldogs since 2015.
Adrian (13-11, 5-3) played in the NCAA Division III World Series last year. It is is in second place in the MIAA this season and one game behind league leader Hope.
Softball
Kalamazoo 6, Trine 4
Trine 12, Kalamazoo 0 (5 innings)
The Thunder bounced back in game two after an improved Hornet team got them in the opener.
Anna Koeppl (3-3) pitched a five-hit shutout for the Thunder (16-11, 6-2 MIAA) in game two with three strikeouts and no walks. Scarlett Elliott and Emma Beyer both had two-run home runs and each had three RBIs. Ellie Trine had three hits and three runs scored.
In game one, Kalamazoo (14-10, 1-5) answered a Trine comeback in tying a program record for wins in a season and winning its first conference game of 2022.
Taylor Murdock had a two-run homer in the Thunder’s three-run third inning to put the home team ahead 4-3. Kalamazoo retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning and added a run in the seventh.
Elliott and Trine each had three hits for Trine. Elliott also scored two runs. Adrienne Rosey (7-7) was the starting and losing pitcher, and only one of the five runs she allowed was earned.
The Thunder are tied for third in the MIAA with Calvin and a game behind first-place Hope (7-1 MIAA).
