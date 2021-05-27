AUBURN — Haley Kruse won’t have much of an adjustment when she plays college volleyball.
The coach at Huntington University, where Kruse has committed, is her older sister Kelsey Herber (formerly Kruse), and like her, a star athlete at Lakewood Park.
Kruse, a member of back-to-back Class 1A sectional championship teams for the Panthers, was first coached by her sister as an outside hitter in club volleyball at ages 11-12.
“Very quickly I knew we had quite the competitor on our hands,” Herber said.
She related the story of how the 11-year-old team had just lost, and she asked them for ideas on what they could do better.
“Without missing a beat she said ‘Set the outside hitters more.’ I looked at her in shock and quickly changed the subject,” Herber remembers “I went up to my dad after that and we just started laughing about what happened.”
It’s no laughing matter now that the Foresters will be getting that same competitor.
“I’m proud to say that 11-year-old girl continued to have that competitive drive, growing not only into the high-caliber athlete she is, not only the player she is, but I continue to believe her drive and her work ethic are unmatched,” Herber said.
“It is an honor to be her sister and it is an honor to be able to coach her again.”
Herber said she is honored to have any recruit put the trust in her to be their coach. This is a little bit more special.
“I told her, ‘You know me better than any recruit ever has. For you to choose me as your coach, that means the world to me.’ She is someone who will make an immediate impact on the court and as a leader in our program.”
A KPC Media Group All-Area selection, Kruse says she and Herber have talked through an older sister coaching a younger sister at the collegiate level.
“We both have that respect,” Kruse said. “We’re super close in our relationship. We talked through all the pros and cons and what it will look like. We’ve already discussed about being sisters, and she’ll always be my sister no matter what.”
Kruse said she will study business and marketing at Huntington.
Kruse also played basketball and softball growing up, but volleyball soon became her path forward.
“Once it started to become more high-level volleyball competition, I realized I could only do one sport, so I stuck with volleyball,” she said.
She hopes to contribute for the Foresters in many different ways.
“I see myself being that six-rotation player that plays all the way around, and being encouraging to our team and lifting them up, and being the best teammate I can,” she said.
Family relationships aside, she feels Huntington will be the right place for her.
“The team atmosphere is like a family and that’s great,” Kruse said. “I think I’ll fit right in, not only playing the sport but playing for God, playing for my team, playing for my family.”
