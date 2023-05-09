NEW HAVEN — The aftermath of the Northeast 8 Conference track meet at New Haven Friday resembled the set of a disaster movie.
Following the official competition, the coaches from the participating schools staged a 4x100 relay of their own.
Athletes from the schools ran screaming to different areas of the track in total chaos to cheer on those who usually make them run.
They deserved some entertainment after a tough, competitive meet.
Norwell captured the boys championship with 134 points. DeKalb was sixth with 61 and East Noble was seventh with 40.
Huntington North repeated as girls champ with 105 points, two more than host New Haven. East Noble was third with 91 and DeKalb finished sixth with 77.
The Knight girls had a conference champion in Addison Lindsey, who won the 3,200 in 11:27, with teammate Chloe Gibson fourth in 12:19.68.
East Noble also had a good combination at the top in the long jump, with sisters Lilli Crow (16-4 3/4) and Julie Crow (15-9 3/4) placing 1-2.
“We competed really hard tonight,” Knights coach Cody Wait said. “We PR’d all across the board. I think we competed harder than we did a year ago when we finished as runner-up. The field in the NE8 is just a lot harder, which I like to see.
“Addison Lindsey was the NE8 champ in the 2-mile. Lilli Crow and Julie Crow took first and second in the long jump. The Crow sisters are truly phenomenal all across the track. For them to go 1-2 in the long jump is really cool as sisters.”
The Knights had other highlights as well, including a third in the pole vault by Kylie Walz and a fourth by Johanna Carpenter in the 400.
“Lauren Munson got third in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the discus and was a finalist in the 100,” Wait said. “She really does it all for us, her and Julie Crow. She placed in the 400 and the 4x400.
“They’re just my go-getters and the hardest workers. They were absolutely beasts on the track.”
Now it’s time to look ahead to sectional.
“For how our team’s going, we have some injuries and we’re putting kids in events they’ve never run,” Wait said. “That’s what this team does, there’s a lot of depth, there’s a lot of pride in being a varsity athlete for East Noble. For us to get third tonight by a short margin is awesome.”
DeKalb also had some 1-2 punches. Lydia Bennett and Abby DeTray took the top two places in the 1,600, with Bennett at 5:19.45 and DeTray with a PR of 5:26.87. Bennett was also second to Lindsey in the 3,200.
The Barons also went 1-2 in the high jump with Scout Warner and Jenna Schoenherr both clearing 5-1. After the Crow sisters in the long jump came the Barons’ Jaylin Carroll in third and Myca Miller in fourth. Miller also took second in the 100 hurdles.
“We competed hard all the way through,” DeKalb coach Chris McGrew said. “It’s good going into the sectional. We’ll have about a week and a half to get ready.”
DeKalb’s boys made a big splash to start the meet, setting a new meet record of 8:07.84 in the 4x800 relay to take first place.
“For that team that was great,” McGrew said. “We were faster than that last year but not until sectional. For us to do that tonight against Leo, who we didn’t think we would beat, it’s a good confidence booster going into sectional.”
Landon Knowles was second for the DeKalb boys with a PR of 9:53 in the 3,200. Wyatt Birch took second in the shot put, and Dominic Dunn, a substitute in the discus, came up with a fifth-place finish.
Nate Fillenwarth and Asher Hallam took second and fifth, respectively, in the 400. Tim O’Keefe was fourth in the 800.
The East Noble boys got a second-place finish in the high hurdles from Ashton Fuller, who posted a PR of 15.06. He was fifth in the intermediate hurdles and Trey Warren was fifth in the 3,200. Cale Ernsberger tied for fourth in the high jump.
“We had a pretty good night,” East Noble boys coach Cliff Hannon said. “Our kids came out and competed. We have a really young team.
“The NE8 has become a really strong track conference and it showed tonight. It was a really fun, well-run meet.”
NE8 Conference Track
Boys Team Scores
1. Norwell 134, 2. Columbia City 113, 3. Huntington North 98, 4. New Haven 81, 5. Leo 77, 6. DeKalb 61, 7. East Noble 40, 8. Bellmont 20.
Boys Event Results
100: 1. Stoppenhagen (Nwl) 10.99, 2. Bates (NH) 11.27, 3. Sievers (CC) 11.37, 4. Fazio (CC) 11.45, 5. Bingham (Leo) 11.62, 6. Hatton (EN) 11.62, 7. Christiansen (HN) 11.66, 8. Bonjour (Nwl) 11.73.
200: 1. Stoppenhagen (Nwl) 22.94, 2. Wagner (HN) 23.15, 3. Bates (NH) 23.2, 4. Crosson (CC) 23.43, 5. Shearer (CC) 23.77, 6. King (NH) 23.84, 7. Steenman (Leo) 25.46, 8. Bonjour (Nwl) 38.18.
400: 1. Voght (HN) 50.7, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 51.94, 3. Miller (Leo) 52.27, 4. Bailey (Nwl) 52.31, 5. Hallam (DK) 52.43, 6. Hoffer (NH) 53.32, 7. Neuenschwander (Nwl) 53.39, 8. Sparkman (EN) 53.7.
800: 1. Steidinger (Leo) 1:58.83, 2. Arnos (NH) 1:58.92, 3. Mullett (CC) 1:59.67, 4. O’Keefe (DK) 2:05.32, 5. Flores (Leo) 2:06.07, 6. Morris (Nwl) 2:07.54, 7. Quake (EN) 2:07.63, 8. Pletcher (CC) 2:07.64.
1,600: 1. Shappell (Leo) 4:22.48, 2. Ridge (CC) 4:26.55, 3. Arnos (NH) 4:27.57, 4. Waldman (Nwl) 4:29.1, 5. Webb (Bel) 4:29.79, 6. Knowles (DK) 4:32.53, 7. Good (CC) 4:36.84, 8. Johnson (Nwl) 4:50.12.
3,200: 1. Shappell (Leo) 9:46, 2. Knowles (DK) 9:53, 3. Ridge (CC) 10:02, 4. Obringer (Bel) 10:05, 5. Warren (EN) 10:08, 6. Good (CC) 10:20, 7. Waldman (Nwl) 10:21, 8. Sell (Leo) 10:28.
110 High Hurdles: 1. Parker (Nwl) 14.88, 2. Fuller (EN) 15.06, 3. Plemons (HN) 15.21, 4. Schnorr (CC) 15.99, 5. Mitchell (NH) 16.27, 6. Reust (HN) 16.73, 7. Bennett (Nwl) 17.0, 8. Hoffer (NH) 17.24.
300 Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Parker (Nwl) 39.95, 2. Plemons (HN) 41.13, 3. Reust (NH) 41.4, 4. Hoffer (NH) 41.93, 5. Fuller (EN 41.1, 6. Bennett (Nwl) 42.82, 7. Schnorr (CC) 42.91, 8. Mitchell (NH) 43.5.
4x100 Relay: 1. Norwell 43.62, 2. Columbia City 44.07, 3. New Haven 44.24, 4. Huntington North 44.46, 5. DeKalb 45.33, 6. Leo 45.84, 7. East Noble 45.99, 8. Bellmont 52.69.
4x400 Relay: 1. Leo 3:30.24, 2. Huntington North 3:31.88, 3. New Haven 3:33.17, 4. Norwell 3:34.41, 5. Columbia City 3:39.62, 6. East Noble 3:41.87, 7. DeKalb 3:42.56, 8. Bellmont 3:42.63.
4x800 Relay: 1. DeKalb 8:07.84, 2. Leo 8:22.03, 3. Columbia City 8:29.76, 4. East Noble 8:34.75, 5. Norwell 8:40.17, 6. Huntington North 9:15.55, 7. New Haven 9:32.67, 8. Bellmont 9:47.24.
Shot Put: 1. McCarver (HN) 45-3 1/2, 2. Birch (DK) 44-11, 3. Carr (HN) 44-8 3/4, 4. Zeddis (Nwl) 44-8, 5. Bussard (NH) 43-9 1/2, 6. Leighty (EN) 43-4, 7. Carnahan (CC) 43-0, 8. Carmean (Nwl) 41-4.
Discus: 1. Bussard (NH) 149-11, 2. Zeddis (Nwl) 132-8, 3. McCarver (HN) 128-10, 4. Tomasak (Nwl) 125-6, 5. Dunn (DK) 118-10, 6. Schirack (Bel) 117-1, 7. Bandor (NH) 116-9, 8. Arntz (CC) 115-5.
Long Jump: 1. Christiansen (HN) 21-11 1/4, 2. Bailey (Nwl) 20-11 1/2, 3. Crosson (CC) 20-5 3/4, 4. Smith (CC) 20-3 1/2, 5. Plemons (HN) 19-11 3/4, 6. Roberts (DK) 19-9 1/2, 7. Anderson (NH) 19-9 1/2, 8. Hatton (EN) 19:2 1/2.
High Jump: 1. Frauhiger (Nwl) 6-6, 2. McCoy (CC) 5-10, 3. Moser (Nwl) 5-8, 4. tie, Anderson (NH), Ernsberger (EN) 5-8, Smith (CC) 5-8, 7. Penrod (DK) 5-6, 8. Miller (Leo) 5-4.
Pole Vault: 1. Stahl (CC) 12-6, 2. Davis (Leo) 12-6, 3. Henry (CC) 11-6, 4. Smith (Bel) 11-0, 5. Kreigh (Nwl) 10-6, 6. Singleton (Nwl) 10-6, 7 Lisinicchia (HN) 10--0, 8. Middaugh (HN) 9-6.
Girls Team Scores
1. Huntington North 105, 2. New Haven 103, 3. East Noble 91, 4. Columbia City 88, 5. Norwell 84, 6. DeKalb 77, 7. Bellmont 40, 8. Leo 35.
Girls Event Results
100: 1. Marshall (NH) 12.65, 2. Jackson (NH) 12.77, 3. J. Dale (Nwl) 13.24, 4. Wesley (Bel) 13.3, 5. A. Dale (Nwl) 13.32, 6. Gile (Leo) 13.33, 7. Fleck (EN) 13.36, 8. Holzinger (NH) 13.85.
200: 1. Marshall (NH) 25.9, 2. J. Dale (Nwl) 26.97, 3. Wesley (Bel) 27.1, 4. J. Crow (EN) 27.45, 5. Graves (NH) 27.52, 6. A. Dale (Nwl) 27.61, 7. Gile (Leo) 28.07, 8. Bolt (CC) 28.09.
400: 1. Fields (HN) 59.88, 2. J. Dale (Nwl) 1:00.2, 3. Baxter (CC) 1:01.47, 3. Graves (NH) 1:02.66, 5. Richmond (CC) 1:02.79, 6. Keane (Bel) 1:03.49, 7. A. Dale (Nwl) 1:03.49, 8. J. Crow (EN) 1:03.52, 8.
800: 1. Mullinax (CC) 2:23.05, 2. Fields (HN) 2:26.85, 3. Lickey (CC) 2:27.33, 4. Carpenter (EN) 2:31.87, 5. Riley (Nwl) 2:32.09, 6. DeTray (DK) 2:32.65, 7. Haupert (HN) 2:34.79, 8. Reinhard (Nwl) 2:36.37.
1,600: 1. Bennett (DK) 5:19.45, 2. DeTray (DK) 5:26.87, 3. Colclesser (HN) 5:33.63, 4. Goodwin (NH) 5:39.17, 5. Bonham (CC) 5:39.35, 6. Sigler (CC) 5:40.45, 7. Odom (NH) 5:41.53, 8. Waldman (Nwl) 5:41.57.
3,200: 1. Lindsey (EN) 11:27.72, 2. Bennett (DK) 11:38.05, 3. Colclesser (HN) 12:11.19, 4. Gibson (EN) 12:19.68, 5. Goodwin (NH) 12:30.45, 6. Waldman (Nwl) 12:34.19, 7. Bolinger (CC) 12:35.58, 8. Kennedy (CC) 12:43.09.
100 Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Jackson (NH) 15.3, 2. Bailey (Nwl) 15.81, 3. Miller (DK) 16.75, 4. Munson (EN) 16.84, 5. Jordan (EN) 17.99, 6. Double (NH) 18.01, 7. Warner (DK) 18.1, 8. Bresnahan (Leo) 18.19.
300 Low Hurdles: 1. Jackson (NH) 45.69, 2. Bailey (Nwl) 47.55, 3. Munson (EN) 48.01, 4. Double (HN) 50.33, 5. Coon (CC) 50.76, 6. Holzinger (HN) 50.94, 7. Seymour (EN) 51.14, 8. Hurst (CC) 51.26.
4x100: 1. Columbia City 52.13, 2. Leo 52.21, 3. East Noble 52.25, 4. Norwell 52.72, 5. DeKalb 53.86, 6. Huntington North 54.82, 7. Bellmont 55.93, 8. New Haven 56.2.
4x400: 1. Columbia City 4:10.57, 2. New Haven 4:11.37, 3. Norwell 4:14.2, 4. Huntington North 4:15.08, 5. East Noble 4:16.26, 6. Bellmont 4:29.07, 7. Leo 4:42.95.
4x800: 1. Huntington North 9:38.63, 2. Columbia City 9:40.7, 3. Norwell 10:18.48, 4. East Noble 10:31.19, 5. Bellmont 10;44.66, 6. Leo 11:26.1, 7. DeKalb 12:06.57, 8. New Haven 13:26.61.
Shot Put: 1. Dommer (NH) 33-7 1/4, 2. Carpenter (HN) 33-7, 3. Schmidt (Bel) 32-9, 4. Holzinger (HN) 30-1, 5. Busch (Leo) 29-11 3/4, 6. Gawthrop (CC) 28-5, 7. Anderson (NH) 28-5, 8. Fuess (Nwl) 28- 1/2.
Discus: 1. Dommer (NH) 118-8, 2. Schmidt (Bel) 111-2, 3. Carpenter (HN) 100-7, 4. B. Fordyce (DK) 95-11, 5. Munson (EN) 92-8, 6. Bussard (NH) 19-10, 7. Kintz (Bel) 85-11, 8. Eicher (Nwl) 83-5.
Long Jump: 1. L. Crow (EN) 16-4 3/4, 2. J. Crow (EN) 15-9 1/4, 3. Carroll (DK) 15-4 1/4, 4. Miller (DK) 15-2 1/2, 5. Waithira (CC) 15- 1/4, 6. Holzinger (HN) 14-11, 7. Geiger (HN) 14-8 1/2, 8. Graft (Nwl) 14-7 1/2.
High Jump: 1. Warner (DK) 5-1, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 5-1, 3. Stetcher (HN) 4-8, 4. Baxter (CC) 4-6, 5. tie, Bradley (EN), Mullet (CC), Grzych (Nwl) 4-6, 8. Myers (Bel) 4-6.
Pole Vault: 1. Teusch (HN) 10-0, 2. Gates (Leo) 9-0, 3. Walz (EN) 8-6, 4. Meredith (Nwl) 8-6, 5. Bresnahan (Leo) 8-6, 6. Wilkinson (HN) 8-6, 7. tie, Bolt (CC), Van Houten (CC) 8-0.
