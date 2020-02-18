GARRETT — Fairfield hit five second-half threes and limited Garrett to four points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and went on to a 50-38 Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball win Monday.
The Railroaders (2-16 overall, 1-8 NECC) pulled within 36-30 on a basket by Jarrett Bailey at the 6:53 mark, but Holden Blosser and Justin Bontrager hit back-to-back threes to put the Falcons (8-10, 6-3) up by 12. The lead was single digits only one more time.
Owen Miller hit three threes and had 13 points to share team scoring honors with Nolin Sharick for Fairfield. Jayden Broadnax scored 11, and Kail Baughman and Jaxson Gould added six each for Garrett.
In the junior varsity game, Garrett overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to force overtime, but the Falcons prevailed 43-41. Kyle Smith had 11 points and Derek Overbay 10 to lead the Railroaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.