Prep Boys Soccer Hersel, Hornets outscore Knights
ANGOLA — AJ Hersel scored six goals to lead Angola to a 7-5 non-conference victory over East Noble Saturday afternoon.
Aidan Shannon also scored for the Hornets (1-2) in their first win of the season. Kasey Cummings had two assists. Alexis Garcia had an assist. Brady Wright made seven saves in goal.
The Knights were still short-handed due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantine. Nick Klein scored twice for EN. Trey Itoney, Eduardo Gonzalez and Josue Salazar also scored.
The junior varsity match played to a 1-1 tie. Kaleb Biernat scored for Angola on an assist from Gabe Conley-Cruz.
PH, Lakewood Park tie
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights and Lakewood Park played to a 4-4 tie on Saturday.
PH rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half to tie it at 3. Ethan Day scored on an assist from Cal Wilhelm with less than five minutes to play to tie the match at four for Heights.
Isaac Burns had three goals for Prairie Heights. Day had a goal and an assist. Wilhelm had two assists.
Lakewood Park played without its starting goalkeeper.
Prep Girls Soccer Westview wins, Hornets lose
EMMA — Westview opened its season with an 8-0 victory over Wawasee Saturday afternoon. Westview scored four goals in each half.
At Goshen, Angola lost to the RedHawks 10-1. Chae Hutchins scored for the Hornets.
Prep Volleyball Heights places 5th in LaPorte Invite
LAPORTE — Prairie Heights finished fifth in the LaPorte Invitational Saturday.
The Panthers (5-1) were 3-1 on the day. They defeated Goshen (25-20, 25-17), Northrop (25-17, 25-14) and Kankakee Valley (25-19, 25-17). PH lost to Highland 26-24, 18-25, 15-12.
LPC leads area at West Noble Invite
LIGONIER — Lakewood Park went 2-2 in the West Noble Invitational Saturday.
The Panthers won over Churubusco and the host Chargers, but lost to Northridge and defending Class 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger.
West Noble also defeated Bethany Christian and lost to Heritage and Northridge.
Churubusco lost all four of their matches. The Eagles also lost to Bishop Dwenger, Bethany Christian and Bishop Luers.
The Saints won the tournament and Heritage was second.
Fremont gains 1st victory of 2021
ELKHART — Despite missing several players due to COVID-19 quarantine, Fremont picked up its first win of the season Saturday. It defeated Westville 24-26, 25-13, 15-12 on the consolation match of the Elkhart Christian Invitational.
Fremont lost to ECA in the semifinals 28-26, 25-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.