Boys Basketball Fremont tops Marines in NECC consolation game
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Hamilton 78-35 in a consolation game of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Thursday.
Alex Thain had 13 points for Hamilton (0-12), and Isiah Geiselman and Eli McNaughton both added seven. McNaughton also had six rebounds.
Kameron Colclasure led four scorers in double figures with 15 for Fremont (6-5).
Girls Basketball Seventh-grade Barons win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team edged Crestview 32-31 Thursday.
Lily Bailey led the Barons with 12 points and Sophia Jackson had 10. Ashley Cox and Lauren Kirkpatrick both added four and Breann Fordyce scored two.
Swimming
NE8 meet moved back one week
OSSIAN — The Northeast 8 Conference swim meet has been postponed one week to Saturday, Jan. 25, at Norwell.
