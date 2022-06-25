WATERLOO — Mark Beckmann experienced what it means to be a runner at DeKalb.
Now he’s in charge.
Beckmann’s hiring as the new Baron cross country coach was approved by the school board at Thursday’s meeting.
Beckmann served as the coach at DeKalb Middle School for two seasons, and replaces Josh Maple, who had been the high school coach the last three years. Beckmann is a physical education and health teacher at the middle school.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I know there have been a lot of great coaches in the past at DeKalb. I’m hoping to continue the legacy.”
Beckmann said his family has had at least some involvement in DeKalb cross country for 13 years. His brother, Scott Beckmann, and a sister, Lauren Beckmann, also ran for the Barons.
Mark Beckmann was an All-State runner as a junior and senior, finishing ninth and then fifth at the state meet in 2014. He won his second straight sectional title that year and was also the regional champ.
As a freshman, he was part of the last DeKalb boys sectional championship team in 2011.
He went on to compete at Central Michigan, where Lauren Beckmann runs now.
Coaching cross country means learning about each runner and determining what the best way is for each of them to train. All are different.
“It’s getting to know the athletes and what helps them get better,” he said. “People might like doing different types of workouts, and you have to figure out what helps them improve.
“It’s talking to the athletes and finding out what kind of a training plan can we make for you, what we can do to make sure you get better, and what we can do on race days to make sure you’re as prepared as possible.”
Mental toughness has extreme importance in the sport.
“You can always prepare your body physically for the challenge,” Beckmann said. “The hard part is between the ears. You win and lose races between the ears.
“Talking about strategy. ‘Yes, this is going to challenge me. Yes, this is going to hurt a little bit. Am I willing to keep pushing to get that next person or get that faster time?’”
Beckmann took the position fairly close to start of the season. Running during the summer is part of the routine, however, and many who will be on the team are already putting in the work.
“I’m sure some of the kids have already been running,” Beckmann said. “The previous coach talked to them about running in the summer and getting miles in.
“That’s another thing about cross country, how hard are you willing to work when nobody’s watching? Summer miles bring October smiles. October’s the postseason and that’s when you want to be at your best, and you have to start now in the summer.”
Having coached at the middle school will help. Beckmann knows the incoming runners as well as others who may come along the next few years.
“As the middle school coach I had a lot of great kids to work with,” he said. “I was excited to see that program grow.
“I’m definitely going to continue to touch base with those kids, and hopefully get them to come across the parking lot and join the cross country team in high school.”
Meanwhile, several key runners return for both the boys and girls teams.
“We’ve got a lot of athletes coming back,” he said. “I’m excited to meet them and talk to them and find out what makes them tick, and what drives them to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.