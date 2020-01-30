AUBURN — Chloe Jolloff will set a record with every basket she makes when Lakewood Park’s girls team begins sectional play next Friday.
The junior guard set her school’s single-season scoring record Thursday during the Panthers’ 59-35 loss to Adams Central.
Jolloff entered the night tied with newly inducted Lakewood Park Hall of Famer Alyssa Toupin at 345 points for the year, and quickly entered her name in the record book when she scored off a Frannie Talarico assist to tie the game 2-2.
Jolloff finished with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds.
Adams Central (16-7) used its superior height and got some extra chances on the offensive glass. Carly Holley, a 5-foot-10 senior, led the Flying Jets with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Sage Hammond, a 5-10 junior, scored 15 to go with eight rebounds.
The Flying Jets found their outside touch later in the game, and Alivia Dalrymple hit four threes for 12 points.
Jolloff scored Lakewood Park’s first 10 points, a fact not lost on Adams Central coach Doug Curtis.
“When you know who their best player is and you give her their first 10 points of the game, that’s not a real good defensive effort,” he said. “We started playing a little better after that.”
The Panthers were down to six players with their No. 2 scoring option, sophomore Taylor Gerke, on the sideline in a walking boot.
“It’s been a little bit of a struggle without her,” Lakewood Park coach Amy Bartkowiak said. ”We have others who are trying to fill that void. They’re starting to do a better job of that.”
Sophie Burris made three threes for nine points for the Panthers (10-11).
Bartkowiak liked the effort from her short-handed team.
“I couldn’t be more happy with how we played,” she said. “Our intensity, our aggressiveness, our ball movement and player movement looked good tonight.”
The post duo carried the Flying Jets in the first half. Adams Central finally got threes from Dalrymple and McKenna Dietsch in the closing seconds of the half, and took a 29-19 lead to the dressing room. The Flying Jets were in control for good after an 11-2 run to begin the second half.
“We’ve been playing pretty well offensively, but we came out a little slow and sluggish,” Curtis said. “We missed some easy threes at the beginning. We were operating through our post players as much as we can, but we’ve got to hit the threes when they’re giving us the wide-open threes.
“Dalrymple stepped up and hit some threes. She’s done that before for us this season.”
The Panthers will face Elkhart Christian at 6 p.m. next Friday in Class 1A sectional play at Blackhawk Christian. Adams Central starts Class 2A tourney action Tuesday at Bluffton against Churubusco.
