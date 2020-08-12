Prep Girls Golf
EN loses close match in opener
AUBURN — The Knights opened the 2020 season with a close loss to Leo on Monday.
Leo edged East Noble 215-218 at Bridgewater Golf Club.
The Knights' Kayla Desper was the individual medalist for the match with a score of 48.
Fremont beats Northrop
ANGOLA — The Eagles picked up a 186-242 victory over Northop on Monday evening.
Fremont was led by Katie Baker, who shot a career-best 39 and Halle Taner, who also scored a career-best 41 at Lake James Golf Club.
DeKalb falls to Dwenger
FORT WAYNE — In their second match of the season, the Barons lost to the Saints of Bishop Dwenger on Monday.
The Saints won 207-220 at Coyote Creek Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.