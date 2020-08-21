AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association boys soccer poll.
“We are humbled by the ranking,” Panther coach Daron White said. “I think it is a reflection on how we played last year and several players returning from last year’s team.”
The Panthers went 17-3-1 and won sectional and regional championships last season. They are off to a winning start this year, having routed Blackhawk Christian 6-1 in Tuesday’s season opener.
White and the Panthers know the ranking brings no guarantees, and that opponents will likely take special note of having Lakewood Park on their schedules.
“The ranking is a nice honor, but sectionals are what they are, there is no seeding,” White said. “It may mean teams will play us harder, which will be great.
“We want that challenge and want the pressure to play our best game every game. If we keep the right mindset, I think it has the potential to make us better.”
The poll includes teams familiar to the Panthers. Argos, the team that defeated Lakewood Park in the South Bend Semi-state, is rated fifth, and Park Tudor, the team the Panthers beat for the championship of the Marion Regional, is No. 8. Bethany Christian, a sectional foe, is ranked 10th.
White also stresses that where you finish the season is more important than where you start it.
“One of our goals is to finish the season No. 1, however we know we have to continue to work hard every day to have a shot at our goal,” White said. “Even more so this year, we thank God every day for the opportunity to play the game we love. It’s our responsibility to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Lakewood Park hosts Prairie Heights Saturday.
ISCA Class 1A Boys Poll: 1. Lakewood Park Christian, 2. Jac-Cen-Del, 3. Indianapolis Lutheran, 4. Providence, 5. Argos, 6. Indianapolis Scecina, 7. Oldenburg Academy, 8. Park Tudor, 9. Greenwood Christian, 10. Bethany Christian, 11. Heritage Christian, 12. South Knox, 13. Bethesda Christian, 14. South Spencer, 15. Lafayette Central Catholic, 16. Covington, 17. Central Christian Academy, 18. Cristel House Academy, 19. Illiana Christian, 20. Cascade.
