GOSHEN — Angola led area swim teams in the Goshen DecaDuals on Tuesday.
The Hornet girls won four of five duals while the AHS boys won three of five duals.
In the girls’ event, Angola defeated NorthWood (87-78), Rochester (100-56), DeKalb 104-36) and Eastside (107-29). The Hornets lost to the host Redhawks 78-5-76.5.
In the boys’ event, the Hornets defeated Rochester (89-73), DeKalb (102-22) and Eastside (107-7). Angola lost to Goshen 106-74 and NorthWood 105-73.
The Baron teams each picked up a dual win over the Blazers. But Eastside only has four girls and two boys swimming.
The big highlight locally came in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, where Angola sophomore Ella Sears set a new school record with a time of 25.17 seconds.
Sears also won the 100 backstroke.
The quartet of Sears, Frances Krebs, Taylor Shelburne and Brooke Shelburne gave the Hornets wins in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Krebs took firsts in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Taylor Shelburne won the 500 freestyle and the 200 individual medley. Brooke Shelburne won the 100 breaststroke.
DeKalb’s best finishes were from junior Arabella Rogers placing third in the 100 backstroke and senior Layla Chautle finishing third in the 100 breaststroke.
Blazer Chloe Buss was fourth in the 100 freestyle.
In the boys’ event, Angola freshman Isaac Sanders won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Junior Ethan Sanders was first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 100 freestyle.
The Hornets were second in the 400 free relay with the Sanders boys, senior Vaughn Cooper and sophomore Michael Newburg.
Baron sophomore Trenton Meyer was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Wawasee girls 119,
East Noble 66
At the Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville Tuesday, the Knight girls swim team opened its season and fell to the Warriors.
EN’s Amelia VanGessel was second in the 50 freestyle (28.55 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 12.23 seconds).
Also placing second in individual events for the Knights were diver Jane Kitzmiller (119.2 points), Rylee David in the 100 butterfly (1:17.55), and Meagan Kabrich in the 200 IM (2:42.15).
East Noble had second-place teams in all three relays.
Tuesday’s results
Wawasee girls 119, East Noble 66
200-yard medley relay — 1. Wawasee (A. Mishler, Neer, J. Mishler, Beasley) 1:50.69, 2. EN (Burke, Pankop, Ry. David, VanGessel) 2:09.71, 4. EN (Dean, Swary, LaRowe, Lash) 2:38.96, 5. EN (I. Brown, Beitz, Schooley, Sparkman) 2:40.18. 200 freestyle — 1. A. Mishler (W) 2:01.78, 4. Schroeder (EN) 2:42.15, 5. Marzion (EN) 2:49.01, 6. Lash (EN) 3:02.49. 200 indiv. medley — 1. J. Mishler (W) 2:14.09, 2. Kabrich (EN) 2:42.15, 4. Ry. David (EN) 2:49.01, 5. Pankop (EN) 3:02.49. 50 freestyle — 1. Farrington (W) 26.17, 2. VanGessel (EN) 28.55, 4. LaRowe (EN) 31.64, 6. I. Brown (EN) 32.79.
Diving — 1. Delagrange (W) 160.4 points, 2. J. Kitzmiller (EN) 119.2, 4. A. Kitzmiller 90.75. 100 butterfly — 1. J. Mishler (W) 59.26, 2. Ry. David (EN) 1:17.55, 3. Schooley (EN) 1:31.66, 5. Sparkman (EN) 1:43.90. 100 freestyle — 1. Farrington (W) 59.26, 3. Burke (EN) 1:06.55, 5. Lash (EN) 1:15.41, 6. Dean (EN) 1:17.78. 500 freestyle — 1. Beasley (W) 5:31.51, 4. Kabrich (EN) 6:32.94, 5. Schroeder (EN) 6:35.45, 6. Beitz (EN) 7:51.51. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wawasee (J. Mishler, Neer, Farrington, Beasley) 1:45.40, 2. EN (Ry. David, Marzion, Pankop, Kabrich) 2:03.61, 3. EN (LaRowe, Sparkman, Lash, Schroeder) 2:14.62, 4. EN (I. Brown, Dean, Swary, Schooley) 2:20.19.
100 backstroke — 1. A. Mishler (W) 58.23, 2. VanGessel (EN) 1:12.23, 3. Burke (EN) 1:14.04, 4. Marzion (EN) 1:21.29. 100 breaststroke — 1. Beasley (W) 1:09.74, 3. Pankop (EN) 1:23.67, 4. Swary (EN) 1:39.90, 5. Beitz (EN) 1:40.46. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wawasee (Farrington, Em. Yoder, E. Young, A. Mishler) 4:06.39, 2. EN (VanGessel, Kabrich, Burke, Schroeder) 4:39.44, 4. EN (Beitz, Schooley, LaRowe, Marzion) 5:13.27.
Goshen DecaDuals
GIRLS
Angola 107, Eastside 29
Angola 87, NorthWood 78
Angola 100, Rochester 56
Angola 104, DeKalb 36
Goshen 78.5, Angola 76.5
DeKalb 56, Eastside 38
NorthWood 101, DeKalb 48
Goshen 118, DeKalb 30
Rochester 83, DeKalb 54
Goshen 121, Eastside 21
NorthWood 118, Eastside 25
Rochester 93, Eastside 41
Event results (times N/A)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (Sears, B. Shelburne, Krebs, T. Shelburne), 4. DeKalb (Chautle, F. Edwards, A. Rogers, A. Shipe), 7. Eastside (Millay, Buss, Rohm, M. Willibey).
200 freestyle — 1. Krebs (A), 4. A. Rogers (D), 8. James (A), 9. A. Shipe (D), 14. Millay (ES).
200 individual medley — 1. T. Sherburne (A), 7. F. Edwards (D), 9. Zeeb (A), 13. Hagerty (A).
50 freestyle — 1. Sears (A) 25.17, 5. Rohm (ES), 6t. E. Rodriguez (A), 10. Antos (A), 12. M. Willibey (ES), 14. Marzof (D), 18. Baldwin (A).
100 butterfly — 1. Krebs (A), 5. Chautle (D), 9. Zeeb (A).
100 freestyle — 3. B. Shelburne (A), 4. Buss (ES), 8. E. Rodriguez (A)9. F. Edwards (D), 10. Craig (A), 12. Marzof (D), 13. Anya Shannon (A).
500 freestyle — 1. T. Shelburne (A), 5. Rohm (ES), 7. A. Shipe (D), 9. M. Willibey (ES) 11. Millay (ES).
200 freestyle relay — 4. DeKalb (Chautle, F. Edwards, A. Rogers, Marzof), 5. Eastside (Millay, M. Willibey, Rohm, Buss), 7. (James, Zeeb, E. Rodriguez, Antos).
100 backstroke — 1. Sears (A), 2. A. Rogers (D), 7. Hagerty (A), 11. Woodlee (A)
100 breaststroke — 1. B. Shelburne (A), 3. Chautle (D), 5. Buss (ES), 7. James (A), 10. Anya Shannon (A).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Krebs, T. Shelburne, B. Shelburne, Sears), 6. Angola (Craig, Hagerty, E. Rodriguez, James).
BOYS
Angola 89, Rochester 73
Angola 107, Eastside 7
Angola 102, DeKalb 22
NorthWood 105, Angola 73
Goshen 106, Angola 74
DeKalb 32, Eastside 10
Goshen 143, Eastside 5
NorthWood 140, Eastside 8
Rochester 103, Eastside 6
Goshen 136, DeKalb 19
NorthWood 135, DeKalb 22
Rochester 98, DeKalb 25
Event results (times N/A)
200-yard medley relay — 1. NorthWood, 3. Angola (E. Sanders, I. Sanders, O. Koch, Shannon).
200 freestyle — 4. Newburg (A), 7. J. Young (A)
200 individual medley — 1. I. Sanders (A), 5. Cooper (A), 7. O. Koch (A).
50 freestyle — 3. Shannon (A), 7. J. Buss (ES), 8. Iranzo (A), 9. Michael (A), 14. A. Stuckey (D).
100 butterfly — 4. T. Meyer (D), 8. O. Koch (A).
100 freestyle — 2. E. Sanders (A), 5. K. Yarian (D), 9. Michael (A), 10. J. Buss (ES).
500 freestyle — 5. Newburg (A), 7. J. Young (A).
200 freestyle relay — 3. Angola (Cooper, O. Koch, Shannon, Newburg).
100 backstroke — 1. E. Sanders (A), 3. Cooper (A), 10. A. Stuckey (D).
100 breaststroke — 1. I. Sanders (A), 3. T. Meyer (D), 5. K. Yarian (D), 8. Shannon (A), 12. Iranzo (A).
400 freestyle relay — 2. Angola (Newburg, Cooper, I. Sanders, E. Sanders)
