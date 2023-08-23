Westview forward Teague Misner

Westview standout forward Teague Misner is playing this senior season for his father Ehren in his first season as Warriors head boys soccer coach.

 KPC Media Group file photo

EMMA — With assistant coach Ehren Misner taking over for Jamie Martin and still a highly experienced roster around him, Westview’s boys soccer team is still in very good shape.

A new job did not allow Martin to put in the time he felt he needed to toward the Warriors. Martin resigned after eight seasons coaching Westview soccer teams, including the last five with the boys. Westview leadership did not have to look far in choosing Misner.

