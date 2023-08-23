EMMA — With assistant coach Ehren Misner taking over for Jamie Martin and still a highly experienced roster around him, Westview’s boys soccer team is still in very good shape.
A new job did not allow Martin to put in the time he felt he needed to toward the Warriors. Martin resigned after eight seasons coaching Westview soccer teams, including the last five with the boys. Westview leadership did not have to look far in choosing Misner.
Misner, a recent Lakeland Athletic Hall of Fame inductee known for his prowess in football and wrestling as a Laker in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is embracing the opportunity to lead a program steep in tradition several miles down the road.
“Jamie Martin left behind an incredibly successful program,” Misner said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead a program with such amazing student-athletes, caring parents and supportive school administrators.
“The game plan for the season is simple... focus on being our best in every situation and improving on even the smallest details,” Misner continued. “If we can trust this process and show up every day with a desire to improve by even a fraction of a percent, then we will be successful.”
The Warriors graduated 12 seniors who have been important in their own ways to a 19-2-1 season and a Class 1A semi-state appearance last year. Many of them were big in Westview winning the 1A state title in 2021.
The Warriors added nine new varsity players to the 12 returning letterwinners already in place.
There is a big veteran presence on the roster despite losing some big senior groups the past couple of seasons. Westview had 10 seniors and seven juniors.
Four of those 10 seniors are returning starters Teague Misner, Braden Kauffman, Caleb Bontrager and Carson Brown. The Warriors especially have a high impact guy in Ehren’s son as Teague was the KPC Media Group Prep of the Year last season after scoring a program record 40 goals with 16 assists.
Ehren Misner will still have help from a Martin on the sidelines this season. Jamie’s daughter Libbie Martin will be Misner’s assistant coach.
Lakewood Park Christian
Coach: Daron White
Daron White has a young group with just two seniors and four juniors on the roster for his fifth season.
“Seven of our starters will be sophomores and freshmen,” White said. “The bright side is we have great senior leadership with our two seniors, Will Kruse and Nick Wadman. It’s going to be a fun season and we have the potential to surprise some teams along the way.”
The Panthers were 5-8-3 a year ago.
DeKalb
Coach: Jarrod Bennett
Eleven seniors and eight starters are gone from last season’s 14-2 team which went undefeated through the Northeast 8 Conference, but the Barons are anxious to test a young and talented group.
Carter Neumann and Imanol Hernandez are back to help control the midfield for the Barons.
“We’re eager about the potential this group will bring to the pitch,” Bennett said.
West Noble
Coach: Elmer Roque
West Noble has a veteran group looking to improve on last year’s 10-9 finish under a new coach in Roque.
Zachary Huff, Victor Rodriguez and Christian Rodriguez are among the top returning players for the Chargers. Emanuel Gutierrez is one of the newcomers looking to contribute.
“We have a strong, experienced team that has what it takes to get far in the season,” Roque said. “These guys have been working hard all summer to get ready to prove to everyone including themselves that West Noble continues to be a top team that can and will compete with any team they play against.”
Garrett
Coach: Doug Klopfenstein
More offensive power is the first priority for the Railroaders in Klopfenstein’s 23rd year after they managed just 14 goals in last year’s 3-12-1 season.
“We need to find a new way to attack and finish,” Klopfenstein said. “We have to be a little tougher mentally to win close games.”
Seniors Chase Leech and Braydon Kennedy were both all-conference last year and lead the key returners. Juniors Jakob Hoover and Mahlan Dircksen, and sophomores Gabe Armstrong and Nolan Wood are also back. All lettered last year as did Brayson Heltsley, Finn Romanetz, Landon Best, Trevor Thomas, Elijah Chapman, Chris Newby, Coleton Jones and Easton Ratcliffe.
Luke Coffman and Asher Hallam are among the top newcomers looking to help.
Angola
Coach: Taylor Medina
Angola will build around several returning letterwinners as it works to improve on last season’s 8-8-2 finish.
Key players back for the Hornets include Cameron McGee, Rocco Bergquist, Cameron Steury, Trey Soulliere and Weston Gray.
Newcomers who may pitch in included Jordan Taylor, Cooper Cook, Daniel Koch, Jorge Jovel and Matthew Bracey.
Seniors Darren Haire, Oliver Koch, Ethan Sanders, Aidan Shannon and Connor Witherspoon lettered last season.
East Noble
Coach: Ryan Worman
The Knights are looking for continued growth in Worman’s second season after going 5-11 in 2022.
The numbers are bigger in the program overall, going from 26 players last season to 36 this season. That includes about 15 freshmen and allows EN to field a full junior varsity team.
The jamboree at Westview on Aug. 12 was one sign of progress. The Knights only lost to the Warriors 3-0 after getting blown out by Westview 8-0 last year.
Six seniors will play important leadership roles, defenders Owen Tackett, Gustavo Barrientos, Eduardo Gonzalez, Salman Abdulla and Andrew Malone, and goalkeeper Braydon Collins,
Key returners also include sophomore midfielder Peyton Straessle and junior forward Logan Straessle. They were both All-NE8 honorable mentions last fall.
Lakeland
Coach: Dagoberto Munoz
Munoz, who played his prep soccer for a perennial winning program at Sturgis (Mich.), sees the Lakers as a young and talented team this season. But getting them organized will be important.
“Assistant coach Alfredo Nieves and I will try to help the team improve throughout the season,” Munoz said.
“We’ll be getting back to basics. Attitude will be a big thing.”
Top returning players for the Lakers include Ricardo Flores, Carlos Contreras and Djay Guerrero. Qwanell Gabriel is among the top newcomers.
Central Noble
Coach: Joe Imhof
Central Noble has a bigger roster in Imhof’s seventh year as coach. After playing only 10 or 11 guys in most of their matches last season as the team went 2-11, the Cougars have 18 players in 2023.
CN returns 10 letterwinners, including three seniors, midfielder Cameron Elias and Jeremiah Imhof and defender Joshua Sexton.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Craig Burkholder
The Panthers will rely on their returning players and try to stay upbeat as they seek improvement from an 0-16-1 finish a year ago.
Cal Wilhelm, Sam Hartman and Sam Zolman are the top returning players for Burkholder in his 18th year.
“We had a good turnout for summer practices,” Burkholder said. “The team attitude and effort have been good. We have a group of five seniors that have been with us for four years.”
Ken Fillmore contributed to the story.
