INDIANAPOLIS — One more game.
That’s what faces the Eastside Blazers and Providence Pioneers as they prepare to take the field for Monday’s Class 2A state championship game at Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians baseball team.
Both teams have endured some obstacles to get to this point.
Getting to the championship game means you have earned it by beating good opponents: Cinderella stories, while nice, typically don’t get this far.
This is the second time Providence has reached the state championship game, having won the 2A title in 2016. This is the first for Eastside to make the state finals in baseball. The Blazer softball team, coached by now-baseball coach Aaron Willard, won the Class A championship in 1998.
The Pioneers (22-7) lost four of their first six games, but have won 12 straight, including championships in the Eastern (Pekin) Sectional, Evansville Mater Dei Regional and the Mooresville Semi-State.
The Blazers (26-6) dropped their first two games of the season, giving up a season-high 13 runs to Antwerp, Ohio, a game in which Eastside pitchers issued eight walks and the defense made seven errors.
Eastside has done a lot right since then, however, going 10-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference, winning the conference tournament, and adding sectional, regional and semi-state championships — the last two being the first in program history. The Blazers have won their last nine games.
The Pioneers are led by seniors Ray Reisinger and Eli Watson.
Reisinger, the probably starting pitcher, is 8-3 with a 1.33 earned run average in 58 innings. Reisinger has accumulated 97 strikeouts against 19 walks and allowed 11 earned runs.
Watson, who plays third base, leads Providence with a .453 batting average and 39 hits. He also leads the team with 39 runs scored, 35 runs batted in, seven triples and six home runs.
Watson signed to play baseball at NCAA Division I Western Kentucky.
Reisinger is no slouch at the plate, batting .368 with 32 hits, including a team-best 14 doubles. He has scored 18 times and knocked in 21.
Shortstop Casey Kaelin bats .310, with 27 hits, 25 runs scored, 17 RBIs and four triples. Catcher Landon Kruer sets the pace batting .306 with 26 hits, 26 runs scored, 28 RBIs and six doubles.
The Pioneers bat .294 as a team. Other dangerous sticks include junior outfielders Max Beatty (.320, 24 hits, four doubles, 12 RBIs) and Jake Rodski (.302, 19 hits, 24 runs, 23 RBIs, four doubles) and second baseman Grant Borden (.278 in 18 at-bats, seven RBIs).
Sophomore Cody Jackson has compiled a 6-1 record on the mound with a 1.71 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 41 innings.
As a pitching staff, the Pioneers have an ERA of 2.44, but have hit 35 batters and walked 110.
Eastside will likely counter with junior Owen Willard.
Willard (9-0) has thrown two no-hitters this season while compiling a miniscule 0.29 ERA in 72 innings. He has struck out 128 while walking just 17 and allowing just three earned runs.
Willard leads Eastside with a .495 batting average, setting school records for most hits (51) and runs scored (42) and leading the team with 36 RBIs. He has 14 doubles and three triples.
Senior outfielder Caleb Vanover bats .344, with 31 hits, including five doubles, 34 runs scored and 25 RBIs. Senior catcher Dylan Hertig bats .299, with 29 hits, including 11 doubles, and 30 runs batted in.
Seniors Hayden Gardner (.315, 29 hits, 20 runs, 17 RBIs), Colben Steury (.284, 25 hits, 25 runs scored), junior Jack Buchanan (.268, 26 hits, 11 doubles, 31 RBIs) have all been swinging hot bats of late for the Blazers.
Eastside pitchers have an earned run average of 2.33 with 237 strikeouts while allowing 68 earned runs and 100 walks.
Sophomores Caeden Moughler (4-1, 1.22 ERA, 26 strikeouts) and Carsen Jacobs (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 10 strikeouts) and Steury (3-1, 3.59 ERA, 19 strikeouts) are all options out of the bullpen.
