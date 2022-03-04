FREMONT — It’ll be an all-Eagles championship game once again in the Class 1A Fremont Saturday night.
The host Fremont Eagles defeated Bethany Christian 43-36 in the second semifinal on Friday night, while the Elkhart Christian Eagles took down Lakewood Park 63-57 in the first semifinal.
Fremont beat Elkhart Christian 69-45 in last year’s sectional final at Bethany Christian.
This year’s title game will start at 7 p.m. tonight.
Fremont 43,
Bethany Christian 36
These two teams matched up a week prior and played a low-scoring game that ended in an overtime thriller. So it was no surprise that both teams made it very difficult to score in the rematch.
Gabel Pentecost led the way for the Eagles (16-8) with 14 points. Logan Brace had 12 points, and Ethan Bontrager had 10.
Bethany Christian (11-13) was led by Tyson Chupp’s 17 points. Fremont held the Bruins’ all-time leading scorer Beck Willems, an Albion College commit, to nine points and just four in the second half.
“Scoop Bontrager did an excellent job on him in the second half, and (Corbin) Beeman did a great job on Chupp,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “I’m proud of the way they battled tonight."
Chupp came out on fire scoring the first seven points, and the Bruins were up 10-0 less than halfway through the first quarter.
“Sometimes they think that when we need a play to be made or we’re down, we have guys that think, ‘I’m just going to go steal it and get a lay-up.’ It’s reminding them of we’re not going to steal it and get a lay-up, and we’re not going to block a bunch of shots. We just need to play position defense,” Stuckey said.
The Eagles struggled early on with the Bruins' 2-3 zone defense and trailed 14-6 after the first eight minutes.
“Last week when we played them, they ran a 1-2-2, and they really did a good job of dropping their top guy and taking away the free-throw line,” Stuckey said. “We had game planned ways to get the ball there anyway. Then, they came out in the 2-3 and it was a big crowd with the sectional at home. I don’t even think they noticed it was a 2-3 right away, so we had to get them calmed down.”
After Chupp hit a three to open the second quarter, Fremont went on a 12-0 run with Brace, Pentecost and Bontrager all scoring. Bontrager hit back-to-back threes to give the Eagles their first lead at 18-17.
The game was tied 20-20 at the break.
The Eagles started to find the holes in the zone in the third quarter and finished the period on a 7-0 run to lead 29-26 going into the fourth. Bontrager drilled another three to take back the lead.
“The key was when we can spread the floor that’s when we’re at our most confident, because we have so many good ball handlers and guys that can get to the rim. We knew if we could get them out of the zone, we felt a lot more comfortable playing them in man,” Stuckey said.
The Bruins switched to a man defense in the fourth quarter and tried to create some turnovers, but the Eagles did a great job of working the ball and finding the open driving lanes. Bock scored twice on a couple of tough drives to keep Fremont ahead.
Chupp hit a deep three to cut the lead to five with a 1:15 left, but the Eagles hit the majority of their free throws down the stretch to seal up the win.
Elkhart Christian 63, Lakewood Park 57
In the first semifinal, the Panthers (4-19) struggled to get over the hump after ECA took a lead early.
Carter Harman led LPC with 18 points. Mason Posey finished with 17, and Cameron Hindle had 13.
The Eagles (13-10) had four scorers reach double figures and nearly had a fifth. Aiden Hibbard and Tony Maxwell each had 15, Beau Cox and Andrew Stevens each dropped in 10 and Jacob Becker had nine.
Elkhart jumped out to an early 7-2 lead and were up around five points until it broke off a 9-0 run late in the second quarter.
Cox hit a three, then scored off a steal in the backcourt 30 seconds later to go up 10. A floater from Posey ended the run, but the Panthers trailed 35-22 at halftime.
Harman took over in the third quarter for Lakewood Park and scored on back-to-back drives to get the lead back to single digits. Later in the period, he hit a three from the corner to cut it to five.
The Eagles pushed the margin back to double digits after a drive from Jacob Becker, but Posey knocked down a couple of shots, including a three to slice the deficit back to five.
However, the Panthers wore down after trying to press most of the second half and Elkhart Christian scored six straight including a dunk from Stevens to make an 11-point game with three minutes left.
Lakewood Park continued to cut into the lead, but the Eagles answered nearly every time to take the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.