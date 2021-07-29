TOKYO — Former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff will compete in the women’s discus at the Summer Olympic Games starting Friday night.
The trials are set to begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT at the Olympic Stadium. The throwers will be divided into two groups, with the first starting competition at 8:30 and the other at 9:55.
The finals will be held Monday at 7 a.m. EDT.
Throwers get three throws each in qualifying. They must reach a standard distance to advance. If fewer than 12 achieve the standard (62 meters was used in the 2016 Olympics) then the top 12 from trials move on.
In the finals, throwers get three throws each. The top eight get an additional three attempts, with the best to count. Performances in the trials do not count for the finals.
The state discus champion for DeKalb in 2012, Dincoff was a collegiate standout at IPFW and Auburn.
Dincoff met the Olympic qualifying standard (63.5 meters) in May when she threw a personal-best 64.41 meters at the USA Track & Field Throws Festival in May.
In June at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Eugene, Oregon, she took third place with a throw of 60.21 meters in her next-to-last attempt in the finals. Third-place was the cutoff for making the Olympic team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.