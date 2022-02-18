MIDDLEBURY — Three Angola individuals earned their way into championship finals at the Northridge boys swimming sectional prelims on Friday night.
Senior Hornet Marcus Miller made a pair of championship finals, which will begin at 1 p.m. today at Northridge High School
He finished in third in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.42, and he placed fourth in the 100 free at 49.43. Both of his times set new school records at Angola.
Ethan Sanders finished in fourth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.12, which broke his own school record by nearly two seconds. Ethan Bussema placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.56 to advance to the championship final.
Sanders, Bussema, Oliver Koch and Aidan Shannon helped the Hornets’ 200 medley relay team finish fourth in a time of 1:49.38. In the 200 freestyle relay, Bussema, Xavier Hosek, Shannon and Miller took fifth in 1:37.89. Miller, Hosek, Gage Sweeney and Sanders came in seventh in the 400 relay.
No individuals from East Noble or DeKalb made championship finals.
The Knights’ 200 medley relay team of Nathan Richards, Jackson Bolinger, Hunter Cole and Owen Chambers placed seventh at a time of 1:50.01. Owen Fleck, Sawyer Shank, Dylan Moses and Gianni Brown took eighth in 1:48.63 in the 200 free relay, and The 400 free relay quartet of Cole, Richards, Bolinger and Chambers placed eighth at 3:47.87.
East Noble’s best finisher was Chambers in the 500 freestyle in 11th at 5:24.8. Richards placed 11th in the backstroke at 1:02.01. Bolinger also took 11th in the breaststroke at 1:08.87.
The Barons’ Trenton Meyer finished in 15th in the 500 free at 5:45.62, and Keagan Yarian finished 16th in the breaststroke at 1:13.55.
Fremont’s Camilo Vega placed 14th in the 200 individual medley at 2:20.30, and he finished in the same spot in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:02.14. His teammate Gage Forrest took 15th in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.2.
