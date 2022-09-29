Prep Boys Tennis Warriors, Knights advance
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Westview advanced to Saturday’s East Noble Sectional championship with semifinal wins over Central Noble and Lakeland, respectively.
Saturday’s sectional final is slated for a 10 a.m. start.
East Noble Sectional semifinals
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Reegan Yoder 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Redick Zolman 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Dylan Carnahan-Landyn Champion 6-1, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Jackson Andrews-Ryne Keirn 6-1, 6-0.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Wyatt Priestly 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Dominic Lawrence, 6-0. 6-1. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Isaac Larimer, 6-2, 6-2).
Doubles: 1. Mason Clark-Cole Mast (WV) def. Brayden Miles-Treston Sunken, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock (WV) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 6-4, 6-2.
Prep Girls Soccer Lakeland falls to Elkhart Christian Eagles, 4-0
ELKHART — The Lakers were shut out by the Eagles, 4-0 in their 2022 regular season finale Thursday night.
The Lakers finish the regular season 6-8-1.
Hornets nipped by Cougars
ALBION — Angola wrapped up the 2022 regular season 8-8 (3-2 NECC) Thursday night with a 3-2 loss at Central Noble.
Frances Krebs and Maddie Dailey had the Angola goals. Dailey also had an assist.
Women’s College Golf Trine fourth at Olivet jamboree
MARSHALL, Mich.-Trine’s women’s golf team moved up from sixth in the MIAA standings to fourth after Thursday’s jamboree at The Medalist Golf Course, besting both Calvin and Alma.
Trine shot a 339, led by senior Maire Sullivan’s top-five 79. Sophomore Bailey Bravata carded an 85, good for a tie for 12th. Sophomore Grace Dubec was tied for 19th with an 87. Senior Reagan Guthrie shot an 89. Sophomore Caroline Boyd shot a 111 and freshman Calley Rupp fired a 95 playing as an individual.
Trine is in action next at the MIAA Fall Final, slated for Oct. 7-8 at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek, Mich.
Prep Boys Soccer Lakewood Park tops Lakeland
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian was a 4-2 winner over Lakeland Thursday night on the final night of the 2022 regular season.
Senior Weston Roth had all four goals for the Panthers (5-7-3). Lakeland finishes the 2022 season 6-9-1.
Barons win on senior night
WATERLOO — DeKalb earned its eighth shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over Heritage on senior night Wednesday.
Seniors Carric Joachim and Nate Fillenwarth scored for the Barons. Joachim also assisted on the Fillenwarth’s goal.
In other area action Wednesday, Central Noble won its second match of the season, defeating Oak Farm Montessori 8-1.
Prep Girls Soccer Lakers defeat Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland capped off its home schedule with a 3-0 victory over Bethany Christian on Wednesday.
Taylor Jerdon, Gracelyn Weimer and Cameron Alleshouse scored for the Lakers. Alivia Rasler and Natasha Cabellero each had an assist.
Grace Iddings had the shutout in goal for Lakeland. The Bruins were held to just one shot in the non-conference match.
Middle School Football DeKalb teams top Crestview
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb Middle School’s football teams defeated Crestview Wednesday, 38-6 in the eighth grade game and 46-7 in the seventh grade game.
In the eighth grade contest, Alex Phillips had a touchdown run and threw touchdown passes to Drake Hall and Ayden Oneal for the Barons (5-1). Hall and Tayden Meyer each ran for a touchdown.
Dawson Cleverly had four two-point conversion kicks and kicked a touchback for DeKalb. Louis Norton and Colston Newbauer each had an interception, and Eli Schwab had a fumble recovery.
In the seventh grade game, Blake Smith had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Barons (5-1).
Colin Haupert and Xavier Vice each had a rushing touchdown for DeKalb, and Owen Schackow threw a touchdown pass to Tanner Pomeroy. Zaden Zirkle had five two-point conversion kicks.
On defense for the Barons, Smith and Haupert each had an interception and Gage Williamson had a fumble recovery.
Both DeKalb squads will travel to Leo on Tuesday.
Middle Sch. Cross Country DeKalb cross country teams compete at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb Middle School’s cross country teams ran at New Haven Wednesday.
The boys placed first of four teams in the 3,000-meter event with 28 points. Corbin Smith was first at 10 minutes, 26 seconds. Wyatt Knepper was second at 10:57. Sam Lehmann was seventh at 11:49. Alex Stahl was eighth at 11:50 and Parker Vince was 10th at 12:16.
The girls were third of four teams with 72 points. Paige Williams was 10th at 13:10. Alli Hartsough was 13th at 13:42. Jane Engelberth was 14th at 13:45. Elena Norrick was 19th at 14:13. Ella Hager was 20th at 14:14.
