ELKHART — The Angola girls swim team finished in sixth place with 155 points to lead the area at the Elkhart Sectional championships on Saturday at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
DeKalb finished behind the Hornets in seventh with 112 points, followed by East Noble in eighth at 97.
The Concord girls won the team title with 489 points, ahead of Northridge at 473.
Frances Krebs and Maddie Toigo were once again the top finishers for the Hornets. Krebs placed eighth in the 50-freestyle championship final with a time of 26.03, then she came in seventh in the 100 free (56.73). Toigo finished eighth at 1:06.28 in the 100 butterfly, then touched the wall in seventh in the 100 backstroke at 1:05.56.
The Angola quartet of Krebs, Toigo, Hannah Conley and Yuwadee Sungkakham set a new school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay after breaking the record that was set in 1995 in the trials on Thursday. The Hornets finished in fifth and set a new record time of 4:01.45.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Krebs, Sungkakham, Katie Smith and Milena Antos came in sixth at 1:50.38. Sungkakham, Toigo, McKenna Powers and Grace Shelburne finished in sixth in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:03.39.
Powers placed 10th in the 500 free, Shelburne came in 12th in the 100 butterfly and Sungkakham ended up 12th in the 50 free.
DeKalb’s Jala Collins was the top individual finisher for her squad when she placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:13.78. She ended up 11th at 2:31.99 in the 200 individual medley, and Mallory Jarrett came in 12th. Jarrett also finished 12th in the 500 free.
The Barons’ 200 freestyle relay team of Carly Jarrett, Jenna Jarrett, Adeline Gillespie and Mallory Jarrett finished in seventh at 1:59.53. The 200 medley team also placed seventh. The group of Gillespie, Mallory Jarrett, Collins and Caleigh Yarian finished in 2:04.46. DeKalb’s quartet of Arabella Rogers, Emily Eshbach, Carly Jarrett and Layla Cauutle ended up eighth.
Gillespie finished in 12th in the 100 freestyle race.
Lily Meyer was the top placer for East Noble. She finished in sixth in the diving portion with a score of 263.65. Kinsey Cole placed 10th and Megan Stein came in 15th.
East Noble’s 400 free relay team of Dakota Rogers, Kylee Savoie, Meagan Kabrich and Paige Anderson finished seventh in 4:20.61. The Knights’ 200 medley relay team of Anderson, Rogers, Kabrich and Khloe Pankop came in eighth.
Anderson finished in 11th in the 500 freestyle.
Eastside’s Madison Rohm came in 12th in the 200 free with a time of 2:16.62, and her teammate Chloe Buss finished 16th in the 50 free.
