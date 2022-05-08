Mother’s Day reminds us that moms always know how to make things all right. It’s their job.
They always know what to say, or in the case of my pathetic attempts to play youth sports, what not to.
I played Wildcat League baseball in Fort Wayne. It was a great program. If you showed up, you played.
Everybody wore the same Wildcat T-shirt and cap. The best thing about Wildcat was that games were held during the day — almost no parents. The kids just played ball.
My mom was an occasional exception. She would bring my brothers to games I played in. They were too young to stay for a whole game, but a walk to the park and watching a couple of innings made for a nice diversion in good weather.
Each league was run by two high school or college guys, usually baseball players. They served as commissioners, coaches, umpires, scorekeepers, statisticians, equipment managers and the all-star selection committee. Not a bad summer gig, I would imagine.
Wildcat’s simplicity and minimal bureaucracy had a down side sometimes. I knew of some kids who played under different names at different parks.
My mom and brothers were in attendance one day when our opponent had one such ringer (I had inside information that he was of Tiger Division age, but was content tearing up the Kat League here at McMillen).
By the time he came up for the final time in the top of the last inning, he had 10 or 11 RBIs, and our team trailed by 16-18 runs. Through a sick joke by the baseball gods, the bases were loaded.
Nevertheless, we were determined to stop him. I was in left field, and the other two outfielders and I stationed ourselves some 385 feet from the plate. Big Papi made the Hall of Fame, but nobody ever played him this deep.
Mr. Slugger took a huge rip at the first pitch and sent a towering drive far up into the sky — and headed directly for me.
It was hit so high, I had time to weigh my options. I considered just ignoring it, and hoping no one would notice, but I had tried that back in Kitty League, and it hadn’t gone over well.
As the ball finally reached its apex and came hurtling down at me at the speed of sound, the moment of truth was at hand. I had to try to catch it.
Half-step left. Half-step in. Hey, I was going to get it!
Nope. It hit off the edge of my mitt and continued behind me at a high rate of speed.
Our center fielder dutifully chased after it. I turned and watched him run until he finally disappeared on the horizon.
Meanwhile, our hero had circled the bases whooping and hollering with a grand slam or a four-run error, or what fool even cared at this point?
Amid jeers and insults from both teams, I struck out one last time in the bottom of the inning. Then I had one goal: Find my bike.
I jumped on and started pedaling. As I’d hoped, the laughter and catcalls started to fade. I took the turn around the ice rink in the style of Major Taylor. The park entrance came into view. It was going to work.
Just then, I heard my mom call out to me. She and my brothers were at a picnic table in a shady spot. I rode over to them and saw she had gotten us all ice cream bars.
“Missed a big catch out there, huh?” she asked as she handed me mine. “Yeah,” I replied.
That was it. Nothing more needed to be said. Nothing was.
And as we sat munching on our cool treats, perspective was pulling into the driveway.
There would be other fly balls, other at-bats, other innings, other games, other days, other seasons. It just didn’t matter that much.
Moms always make everything all right.
Hey, it’s their job.
