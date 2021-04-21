WESTFIELD — Tri-State Gymnastics had an outstanding showing in Indiana’s National Gymnastics Association state meet last weekend.
The Angola gym had 20 individual state champions and the Xcel Diamond and Xcel Platinum teams also winning state titles.
The following gymnasts will get their pictures on TSG’s State Championship Wall: Ashtyn Evans all-around and on the uneven bars at Level 9, Sarah Boyd on vault and the floor exercise at Level 9, Xcel Diamond’s Abby Travelbee on bars and all-around, Xcel Diamond’s Lauren Blythe on the balance beam; Xcel Platinum’s Maleah Tanner (bars, all-around), Hannah Sweitzer (beam, floor) and Brooklyn Tanner (beam); Miah Hudson on bars at Level 8, Kiersten Torrey on vault at Level 7, Bailey Lanoue and Kiraly Schoenauer both on vault at Level 6; Xcel Gold’s Addison Pedersen (floor exercise), Piper Hasselman (vault) and Olivia Conklin (bars); and Hannah Hunt on vault in Level 3.
Tri-State’s Level 1 and 6 teams and its Xcel Gold team all took third-place finishes.
National Gymnastics Association Indiana State Meet
Last weekend’s Tri-State Gymnastics results
Level 9
Sarah Boyd (hometown, Waterloo) — Vault, 9.025 (1st place); uneven bars, 8.025 (2nd); balance beam, 8.425 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (1st); all-around, 34.775 (2nd).
Ashtyn Evans (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.55 (1st); balance beam, 7.775 (4th); floor exercise, 9.225 (2nd); all-around, 35.45 (1st).
Xcel Diamond
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 7.95 (7th); uneven bars, 7.85 (6th); balance beam, 7.8 (6th); floor exercise, 8.85 (8th); all-around, 32.45 (6th).
Lauren Blythe (Auburn) — Vault, 7.825 (8th); uneven bars, 7.925 (4th); balance beam, 9.425 (1st); floor exercise, 9.45 (3rd); all-around, 34.625 (4th).
Sarah Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.5 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.05 (3rd); balance beam, 9.4 (4th); floor exercise, 9.2 (5th); all-around, 34.75 (3rd).
Layla Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.25 (4th); uneven bars, 8.8 (2nd); balance beam, 8.95 (7th); floor exercise, 9.125 (6th); all-around, 35.125 (2nd).
Abby Travelbee (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.525 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.55 (1st); balance beam, 9.075 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.45 (3rd); all-around, 36.6 (1st).
Level 8
Audrey Beiswanger (Kendallville) — Vault, 7.95 (6th); uneven bars, 6.1 (6th); balance beam, 8.5 (4th); floor exercise, 9.225 (3rd); all-around, 31.775 (6th).
Miah Hudson (Rome City) — Vault, 8.5 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.225 (1st); balance beam, 7.575 (6th); floor exercise, 9.225 (3rd); all-around, 33.525 (4th).
Xcel Platinum
Lily Armstrong (Auburn) — Balance beam, 8.875 (7th).
Kennedi Rice (Angola) — Vault, 8.625 (6th); uneven bars, 8.1 (10th); balance beam, 8.025 (13th); floor exercise, 9.125 (8th); all-around, 33.875 (10th).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.15 (4th); uneven bars, 9.025 (6th); balance beam, 9.475 (1st); floor exercise, 9.4 (5th); all-around, 37.05 (3rd).
Kaylee Terris (Quincy, Mich.) — Vault, 8.775 (11th); uneven bars, 8.675 (11th); balance beam, 8.85 (6th); floor exercise, 9.3 (7th); all-around, 35.6 (8th).
Savannah Bailey (Angola) — Vault, 8.45 (8th); uneven bars, 7.725 (11th); balance beam, 8.8 (9th); floor exercise, 8.2 (13th); all-around, 33.175 (13th).
Jaymasen Delancey (Angola) — Vault, 8.85 (9th); uneven bars, 9.05 (5th); balance beam, 9 (5th); floor exercise, 9.275 (8th); all-around, 36.175 (6th).
Paige Fillenwarth (Auburn) — Vault, 9.05 (5th); uneven bars, 8.6 (12th); balance beam, 9.25 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.475 (3rd); all-around, 36.375 (5th).
Gabby Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.65 (5th); uneven bars, 7.725 (11th); balance beam, 9.275 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.3 (3rd); all-around, 34.95 (7th).
Katie Stoy (Ashley) — Vault, 8.425 (10th); uneven bars, 7.7 (13th); balance beam, 8.325 (11th); floor exercise, 8.95 (12th); all-around, 33.4 (12th).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn) — Vault, 8.8 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.35 (2nd); balance beam, 9.35 (1st); floor exercise, 9.525 (1st); all-around, 37.025 (2nd).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.275 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.475 (1st); balance beam, 9.125 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.225 (6th); all-around, 37.1 (1st).
Level 7
Kiersten Torrey (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (1st); uneven bars, 9.15 (2nd); balance beam, 7.9 (5th); floor exercise, 8.55 (5th); all-around, 34.75 (5th).
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 8.95 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.15 (2nd); balance beam, 7.8 (6th); floor exercise, 9.4 (2nd); all-around, 35.3 (4th).
Level 6
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.4 (1st); uneven bars, 8.575 (10th); balance beam, 8.425 (10th); floor exercise, 9.35 (5th); all-around, 35.75 (7th).
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.975 (5th); uneven bars, 9.1 (5th); balance beam, 8.575 (8th); floor exercise, 9.175 (10th); all-around, 35.825 (6th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 8.6 (13th); uneven bars, 8.4 (10th); balance beam, 8.8 (6th); floor exercise, 9.25 (9th); all-around, 35.05 (11th).
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.325 (1st); uneven bars, 9.2 (3rd); balance beam, 8.925 (6th); floor exercise, 9.45 (3rd); all-around, 36.9 (3rd).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.825 (7th); uneven bars, 9.025 (6th); balance beam, 8.35 (9th); floor exercise, 9.35 (6th); all-around, 35.55 (8th).
Xcel Gold
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (5th); uneven bars, 9.65 (3rd); balance beam, 9.2 (4th); floor exercise, 9.15 (10th); all-around, 36.9 (3rd).
Addison Pedersen (Angola) — Vault, 9.075 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.65 (14th); balance beam, 9.25 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.525 (1st); all-around, 36.5 (5th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 8.55 (8th); uneven bars, 9.425 (7th); balance beam, 9.1 (5th); floor exercise, 9.425 (2nd); all-around, 36.5 (5th).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 8.05 (14th); uneven bars, 9.15 (10th); balance beam, 7.85 (16th); floor exercise, 9 (14th); all-around, 34.05 (14th).
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.55 (11th); uneven bars, 9.1 (8th); balance beam, 8.625 (9th); floor exercise, 9.3 (3rd); all-around, 35.575 (11th).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (1st); uneven bars, 9.525 (5th); balance beam, 8.4 (15th); floor exercise, 9.55 (2nd); all-around, 36.775 (3rd).
Rayna Mounsey (Angola) — Vault, 9.225 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.275 (10th); balance beam, 8.65 (14th); floor exercise, 9.3 (9th); all-around, 36.45 (8th).
Elle Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 9 (4th); uneven bars, 9.2 (12th); balance beam, 9.35 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.325 (6th); all-around, 36.875 (5th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.225 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.725 (1st); balance beam, 8.85 (10th); floor exercise, 9.45 (2nd); all-around, 37.25 (3rd).
Level 3
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.25 (1st); uneven bars, 9.675 (3rd); balance beam, 9.25 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.15 (9th); all-around, 37.325 (2nd).
Adalynn Larowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.825 (8th); uneven bars, 9 (14th); balance beam, 7.85 (15th); floor exercise, 8.85 (14th); all-around, 34.525 (15th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.175 (4th); uneven bars, 9.075 (15th); balance beam, 8.575 (8th); floor exercise, 9.2 (8th); all-around, 36.025 (8th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.925 (5th); uneven bars, 8.8 (15th); balance beam, 8.65 (7th); floor exercise, 9.1 (9th); all-around, 35.475 (9th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.125 (8th); uneven bars, 9.55 (13th); balance beam, 8.6 (15th); floor exercise, 9.325 (11th); all-around, 36.6 (13th).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.25 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.725 (2nd); balance beam, 8.575 (13th); floor exercise, 9.35 (5th); all-around, 36.9 (6th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.825 (14th); uneven bars, 9.375 (11th); balance beam, 8.025 (14th); floor exercise, 9.225 (9th); all-around, 35.45 (14th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.1 (5th); uneven bars, 9.35 (7th); balance beam, 8.55 (7th); floor exercise, 9.125 (7th); all-around, 36.125 (7th).
Zoie Meek (Hudson) — Vault, 8.925 (13th); uneven bars, 9.5 (14th); balance beam, 8.675 (13th); floor exercise, 9.3 (12th); all-around, 36.4 (15th).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.025 (7th); uneven bars, 9.575 (5th); balance beam, 8.65 (6th); floor exercise, 9.325 (2nd); all-around, 36.575 (5th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9 (4th); uneven bars, 9.325 (7th); balance beam, 8.3 (10th); floor exercise, 9.15 (8th); all-around, 35.775 (8th).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.675 (11th); uneven bars, 9.275 (11th); balance beam, 8.3 (14th); floor exercise, 9.125 (10th); all-around, 35.375 (12th).
Regan Walker (Angola) — Vault, 8.925 (6th); uneven bars, 9.675 (4th); balance beam, 9.1 (7th); floor exercise, 9.275 (6th); all-around, 36.975 (5th).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9 (6th); uneven bars, 9.25 (10th); balance beam, 9.325 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.4 (5th); all-around, 36.975 (5th).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.5 (14th); uneven bars, 9.25 (8th); balance beam, 7.675 (14th); floor exercise, 9 (10th); all-around, 34.425 (13th).
Level 1
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (12th); uneven bars, 9.65 (3rd); balance beam, 9.325 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.525 (2nd); all-around, 37.55 (2nd).
Ryleigh Adams (Orland) — Vault, 9.075 (11th); uneven bars, 9.275 (13th); balance beam, 8.55 (15th); floor exercise, 8.9 (14th); all-around, 35.8 (15th).
Grace Delancey (Angola) — Vault, 8.725 (16th); uneven bars, 9.25 (5th); balance beam, 8.5 (14th); floor exercise, 8.425 (14th); all-around, 34.9 (16th).
Emmylou Ellert (Angola) — Vault, 8.55 (16th); uneven bars, 8.65 (16th); balance beam, 8.65 (14th); floor exercise, 8.525 (16th); all-around, 34.375 (16th).
Alexis Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (7th); uneven bars, 9.475 (6th); balance beam, 9.1 (9th); floor exercise, 9.15 (13th); all-around, 36.925 (9th).
