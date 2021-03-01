The regular season has come and gone. This week’s power rankings is the final one, but it’s a special one because it also features some end of the year awards.
Enjoy!
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 23-1, 10-1 NECC
The Cougars held steady at the top spot since winning the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and were the clear No. 1 team this season. They’re currently on a 21-game winning streak, set a new program record for wins in a season and earned a share of the NECC regular season championship. That sounds like a team with the best resume going into the postseason.
No. 2 Churubusco
Last week: 2
Record: 18-4, 9-2 NECC
The Eagles finished up the final three weeks of the season by going 8-1 and the only loss was a three-point loss to an improving North Side squad. They had to eek out a win over Eastside on Friday, but they showed they have what it takes to compete and maybe even win another sectional championship.
No. 3 Westview
Last week: 3
Record: 16-6, 10-1 NECC
The final week of the regular season was not kind to the Warriors, losing to Fremont in overtime, which opened the door for Central Noble to grab a share of the conference title. Then, they lost to Concord on Friday night to cap off a regular season that’s had some bumps near the end and some bumps bigger than others.
No. 4 West Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 12-9, 7-4 NECC
The competition wasn’t great in the final week of the season for the Chargers, but they handled their business, which is what good teams do. This team has a lot of potential and it should be on full display in this week’s sectional.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: 5
Record: 12-12, 7-4 NECC
The Hornets looked like they were on a downward spiral to finish their season, but a win over Lakeland saved them and kept them in the final power rankings. Their two wins over Eastside this season also helped.
Others considered: Eastside, Fremont and Lakeland.
Like I did with the girls when their regular season came to a close, I have my player of the year, most valuable player, newcomer of the year and breakout player of the year for the boys. (These awards do not affect KPC Media Group’s All-Area awards).
Player of the Year Connor Essegian, Jr., Central Noble
Essegian is the best scorer in the area and rarely has an off night. If he gets in a rhythm, watch out. He is well on his way to becoming Central Noble’s all-time scoring leader and a great chance of passing Charlie Yoder as the area’s scoring leader, who finished his career with 2,163 points. Essegian is currently at 1,668 and averaged 24.5 points per game this season.
Honorable mentions: Churubusco’s Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan, West Noble’s Austin Cripe.
Most Valuable Player Jackson Paul, Sr., Churubusco
Paul is the one who makes the Eagles go on offense. As the point guard, he averages 23.2 ppg, 5.3 rebounds per game and 6.2 assists per game. He’s also huge catalyst for their transition offense with a team-high 4.1 steals per game.
Honorable mentions: Central Noble’s Connor Essegian, West Noble’s Brockton Miller, Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager, Angola’s Brian Parrish, Eastside’s Gabe Trevino.
Newcomer of the Year Braeden Ball, Sr., East Noble
Ball was the sixth man on the Knights’ junior varsity team last season, then this season he turned himself into a sharpshooter from outside and led East Noble with 12.5 ppg. He’s hit four or more three-pointers in nine games this season, including nine against Angola last Tuesday.
Honorable mentions: Churubusco’s Drew Pliett, Eastside’s Santino Brewer.
Breakout Player of the Year Ethan Bontrager, So., Fremont
Bontrager averaged 3.4 points per game last season as a freshman but made a significant jump in his sophomore campaign. He’s averaging 13.7 ppg this year and has been a key piece to Fremont’s late charge to finish the 2020-21 season.
Honorable mentions: Lakeland’s Mason Douglas, Westview’s Mason Yoder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.